Latifi to get FP1 outing with Force India

Nicholas Latifi will drive in Canadian Grand Prix first practice and at the first Formula 1 pre-season test as part of his Force India reserve and test driver role.

The FP1 running, which will be the first time he has driven on a grand prix weekend, is one of a number of first practice sessions he will complete this year, alongside appearances in young driver tests.

"I've never raced or even driven at the track so this will be my first opportunity to experience an amazing circuit," he said.

"I'm super excited about driving the car in front of the Canadian fans and I'm sure it will be a highlight of the season.

"I will try and enjoy the moment, but I'm well aware that the priority is simply to work through the practice programme and give the team all the information they need."

His first chance to drive the 2018 Force India will come later this month when he completes some mileage at the opening Barcelona test.

"I'm really excited to be getting in the car so soon," he said.

"I will be driving the last day of the first week, which is ideal because it will give me a few more days to observe how the team works and hear the feedback of Esteban [Ocon] and Sergio [Perez].

"I know that track time is critical early in the season so my goal is to make sure I give the team the best possible feedback and help with the car development."

Latifi, who finished fifth in last season's Formula 2 championship and held the role of test driver for Renault in 2016, will also complete an extensive programme in the simulator this year.