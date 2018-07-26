Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail 1 / 32 A nice look at the internal architecture of the works Mercedes power unit and its ancillaries.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 2 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari’s newer specification front wing, with full length main-plane slot, revised outer flap geometry and new endplate canards.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 3 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari also has the older specification front wing on hand to trial at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 4 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull will use a high-downforce rear wing, monkey seat and T-wing.

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 5 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Force India looks set to use its 'double double' T-wing solution again, having last used it in Monaco.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail 6 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close-up view of Mercedes front wing assembly.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork 7 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Mercedes look set to use the chimney-style engine cover outlet again this weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 8 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images One of the RB14s being setup ahead of the GP, note the use of the belleville spring heave damper.

Force India VJM11 bargeboard detail 9 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Detached from the car, Force India’s bargeboard detail is more exposed.

Williams FW41 nose and front wings 10 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The two front wing specifications available to Williams, with the old design top and the new one on the bottom.

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing 11 / 32 Photo by: Sutton Images The newest specification front wing, first introduced by McLaren in Austria, which features a revised main-plane design.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose and front wing 12 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Having introduced a new front wing concept at the last GP here’s a look at Renault’s older specification wing.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wings 13 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Toro Rosso prepared with two different specification front wings, the lower of the two is newest spec and sees the outboard footplate split into three elements.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 14 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the monkey seat that Red Bull will run in order to manipulate the localised flow stream around the exhaust and improve rear wing performance.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 15 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Red Bull will test the monkey seat in combination with a T-Wing.

Red Bull Racing RB14 barge board detail 16 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the RB14’s ever-more complex bargeboard and sidepod region.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 17 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A great close up of the Mercedes W09’s rear end, showing off all of the aerodynamic complexity.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake duct detail 18 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the W09’s front brake duct, enabled by the lack of front wing which affords us the opportunity of seeing all of the winglets attached to the main fence and suspension.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear wing 19 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Renault’s RS18 being pushed to scrutineering note the exhaust configuration, with the wastegates underneath in order to lift the exhaust closer to the underside of the rear wing.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board detail 20 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the extremely complex and multi-faceted bargeboard footplates on the Renault RS18.

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 21 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the open-ended style endplate louvres, first championed by Toro Rosso and subsequently run by the majority of the grid – shown here on the Force India.

Force India VJM11 rear floor detail 22 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the slots and fully enclosed holes in the floor ahead of the rear tyre on the VJM11.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 23 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari has been outfitted with sidepod bodywork with a valley in the central section, as was used in Silverstone last.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 24 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen has the standard bodywork, at least for the beginning of FP1.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail 25 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton The wavy and slotted T-Wing assembly that Toro Rosso will use once more.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 barge boards 26 / 32 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images A close up of the bargeboard region on the STR13 shows of the various slots and serrations used in order to improve each given surface.

McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail 27 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren’s high-downforce rear wing setup and engine cover configuration – note the elongated and perforated flaps on the trailing edge of the cooling outlet.

Sauber C37 rear detail 28 / 32 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A shot of the Sauber C37’s rear end, note the droopy Ferrari-esque T-Wing introduced by the team in Germany.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail 29 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close up of the Mercedes W09 without the nose or front wing gives us a clear view of the under chassis bat-wing, and the vertical elements placed on the leading edge of the serrated bargeboard footplates.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 30 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look down the RB14’s flank shows that ahead of the rear tyre are now fully enclosed holes, rather than the slots that have been required for legality in the years preceding the new regulations.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail 31 / 32 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images An over-the-shoulder-type photo of the complex area ahead of the sidepod on the Mercedes W09 – intense detailing.