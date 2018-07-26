Sign in
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Analysis

Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Giorgio Piola
By: Giorgio Piola
Co-author: Matt Somerfield
Jul 26, 2018

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images showcase the latest Formula 1 technical developments on show in the Budapest pitlane at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail
1/32

A nice look at the internal architecture of the works Mercedes power unit and its ancillaries.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
2/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s newer specification front wing, with full length main-plane slot, revised outer flap geometry and new endplate canards.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
3/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari also has the older specification front wing on hand to trial at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
4/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull will use a high-downforce rear wing, monkey seat and T-wing.

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail
5/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India looks set to use its 'double double' T-wing solution again, having last used it in Monaco.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail
6/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close-up view of Mercedes front wing assembly.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork
7/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes look set to use the chimney-style engine cover outlet again this weekend.

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage
8/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

One of the RB14s being setup ahead of the GP, note the use of the belleville spring heave damper.

Force India VJM11 bargeboard detail

Force India VJM11 bargeboard detail
9/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Detached from the car, Force India’s bargeboard detail is more exposed.

Williams FW41 nose and front wings

Williams FW41 nose and front wings
10/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The two front wing specifications available to Williams, with the old design top and the new one on the bottom.

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing
11/32

Photo by: Sutton Images

The newest specification front wing, first introduced by McLaren in Austria, which features a revised main-plane design.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose and front wing

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose and front wing
12/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Having introduced a new front wing concept at the last GP here’s a look at Renault’s older specification wing.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wings

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wings
13/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toro Rosso prepared with two different specification front wings, the lower of the two is newest spec and sees the outboard footplate split into three elements.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
14/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the monkey seat that Red Bull will run in order to manipulate the localised flow stream around the exhaust and improve rear wing performance.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail
15/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull will test the monkey seat in combination with a T-Wing.

Red Bull Racing RB14 barge board detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 barge board detail
16/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the RB14’s ever-more complex bargeboard and sidepod region.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail
17/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A great close up of the Mercedes W09’s rear end, showing off all of the aerodynamic complexity.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake duct detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake duct detail
18/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the W09’s front brake duct, enabled by the lack of front wing which affords us the opportunity of seeing all of the winglets attached to the main fence and suspension.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear wing

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear wing
19/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault’s RS18 being pushed to scrutineering note the exhaust configuration, with the wastegates underneath in order to lift the exhaust closer to the underside of the rear wing.

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board detail

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board detail
20/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the extremely complex and multi-faceted bargeboard footplates on the Renault RS18.

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail
21/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the open-ended style endplate louvres, first championed by Toro Rosso and subsequently run by the majority of the grid – shown here on the Force India.

Force India VJM11 rear floor detail

Force India VJM11 rear floor detail
22/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the slots and fully enclosed holes in the floor ahead of the rear tyre on the VJM11.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
23/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari has been outfitted with sidepod bodywork with a valley in the central section, as was used in Silverstone last.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
24/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen has the standard bodywork, at least for the beginning of FP1.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail
25/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton

The wavy and slotted T-Wing assembly that Toro Rosso will use once more.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 barge boards

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 barge boards
26/32

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

A close up of the bargeboard region on the STR13 shows of the various slots and serrations used in order to improve each given surface.

McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail

McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail
27/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren’s high-downforce rear wing setup and engine cover configuration – note the elongated and perforated flaps on the trailing edge of the cooling outlet.

Sauber C37 rear detail

Sauber C37 rear detail
28/32

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the Sauber C37’s rear end, note the droopy Ferrari-esque T-Wing introduced by the team in Germany.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail
29/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A close up of the Mercedes W09 without the nose or front wing gives us a clear view of the under chassis bat-wing, and the vertical elements placed on the leading edge of the serrated bargeboard footplates.

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail
30/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look down the RB14’s flank shows that ahead of the rear tyre are now fully enclosed holes, rather than the slots that have been required for legality in the years preceding the new regulations.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail
31/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An over-the-shoulder-type photo of the complex area ahead of the sidepod on the Mercedes W09 – intense detailing.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 engine cover detail

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 engine cover detail
32/32

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A look inside the chimney-style engine cover outlet used by Mercedes to evacuate hot air created by the power unit.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Author Giorgio Piola
Article type Analysis

