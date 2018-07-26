Hungarian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 detail 1 / 32 A nice look at the internal architecture of the works Mercedes power unit and its ancillaries. Photo by: Franco Nugnes / Motorsport.com

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 2 / 32 Ferrari’s newer specification front wing, with full length main-plane slot, revised outer flap geometry and new endplate canards. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 3 / 32 Ferrari also has the older specification front wing on hand to trial at the Hungaroring. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 4 / 32 Red Bull will use a high-downforce rear wing, monkey seat and T-wing. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 5 / 32 Force India looks set to use its 'double double' T-wing solution again, having last used it in Monaco. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front wing detail 6 / 32 A close-up view of Mercedes front wing assembly. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 bodywork 7 / 32 Mercedes look set to use the chimney-style engine cover outlet again this weekend. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 in the garage 8 / 32 One of the RB14s being setup ahead of the GP, note the use of the belleville spring heave damper. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 bargeboard detail 9 / 32 Detached from the car, Force India’s bargeboard detail is more exposed. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW41 nose and front wings 10 / 32 The two front wing specifications available to Williams, with the old design top and the new one on the bottom. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 nose and front wing 11 / 32 The newest specification front wing, first introduced by McLaren in Austria, which features a revised main-plane design. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose and front wing 12 / 32 Having introduced a new front wing concept at the last GP here’s a look at Renault’s older specification wing. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 nose and front wings 13 / 32 Toro Rosso prepared with two different specification front wings, the lower of the two is newest spec and sees the outboard footplate split into three elements. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 14 / 32 A close up of the monkey seat that Red Bull will run in order to manipulate the localised flow stream around the exhaust and improve rear wing performance. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear wing detail 15 / 32 Red Bull will test the monkey seat in combination with a T-Wing. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 barge board detail 16 / 32 A close up of the RB14’s ever-more complex bargeboard and sidepod region. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 rear detail 17 / 32 A great close up of the Mercedes W09’s rear end, showing off all of the aerodynamic complexity. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 front brake duct detail 18 / 32 A close up of the W09’s front brake duct, enabled by the lack of front wing which affords us the opportunity of seeing all of the winglets attached to the main fence and suspension. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 rear wing 19 / 32 Renault’s RS18 being pushed to scrutineering note the exhaust configuration, with the wastegates underneath in order to lift the exhaust closer to the underside of the rear wing. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 barge board detail 20 / 32 A close up of the extremely complex and multi-faceted bargeboard footplates on the Renault RS18. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 rear wing detail 21 / 32 A close up of the open-ended style endplate louvres, first championed by Toro Rosso and subsequently run by the majority of the grid – shown here on the Force India. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Force India VJM11 rear floor detail 22 / 32 A close up of the slots and fully enclosed holes in the floor ahead of the rear tyre on the VJM11. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 23 / 32 Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari has been outfitted with sidepod bodywork with a valley in the central section, as was used in Silverstone last. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 24 / 32 Meanwhile, Kimi Raikkonen has the standard bodywork, at least for the beginning of FP1. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 rear wing detail 25 / 32 The wavy and slotted T-Wing assembly that Toro Rosso will use once more. Photo by: Mark Sutton

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 barge boards 26 / 32 A close up of the bargeboard region on the STR13 shows of the various slots and serrations used in order to improve each given surface. Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail 27 / 32 McLaren’s high-downforce rear wing setup and engine cover configuration – note the elongated and perforated flaps on the trailing edge of the cooling outlet. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Sauber C37 rear detail 28 / 32 A shot of the Sauber C37’s rear end, note the droopy Ferrari-esque T-Wing introduced by the team in Germany. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 chassis and front suspension detail 29 / 32 A close up of the Mercedes W09 without the nose or front wing gives us a clear view of the under chassis bat-wing, and the vertical elements placed on the leading edge of the serrated bargeboard footplates. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB14 rear floor detail 30 / 32 A look down the RB14’s flank shows that ahead of the rear tyre are now fully enclosed holes, rather than the slots that have been required for legality in the years preceding the new regulations. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 nose detail 31 / 32 An over-the-shoulder-type photo of the complex area ahead of the sidepod on the Mercedes W09 – intense detailing. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images