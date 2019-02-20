Barcelona test Day 3: The latest F1 2019 technical images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 1 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A nice rearward shot of the Toro Rosso STR14 with its spoon shaped rear wing.

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 with aero paint on front wing 2 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of the Renault RS19 which you’ll note has blue flo-viz on the left hand side of the front wing.

Racing Point F1 Team RP19 3 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A nice rear end shot of the RP19’s rear end which as we can see has a decently sized cooling outlet.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 4 / 14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Kimi Raikkonen at the helm of the Alfa Romeo C38 which feature a single boomerang style winglet atop its halo.

McLaren MCL34 5 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images This shot of the McLaren MCL34 gives a decent view of the periscope-style sidepod inlet.

Williams FW42 6 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A side view of the Williams FW42 displays the complicated bargeboard and deflector region.

Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail 7 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Williams is on the conventional end of the front wing spectrum when we consider the designs seen so far.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero paint on rear wing & diffuser 8 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Another look at the Toro Rosso’s rear end, this time painted with flo-viz.

Williams FW42 9 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Williams FW42 has a small stabilizer fin at the rear of the engine cover.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 with aero paint on front suspension 10 / 14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images The Alfa Romeo C38 with flo-viz paint on the front suspension and sidepod.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 nose and front wing with sensors 11 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Toro Rosso STR14 outfitted with hi-speed camera’s on the nose in order to monitor the deflection of the endplate, which has chequered stickers on as a reference point.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail 12 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W10 outfitted with a Kiel probe array behind the rear wheel and diffuser.

Ferrari SF90 rear end 13 / 14 Photo by: Carl Bingham / LAT Images A shot of the Ferrari SF90’s rear end showing its new rear wheel rim solution, which is similar to the one used by Mercedes from the Belgian GP last season.