Las Vegas GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained

Photo by: Erik Junius Alpine A523 detail

A new front wing configuration is available to Alpine in Las Vegas, with a trim made across the span of the upper flaps’ trailing edge but more so at the inboard end, including the static section alongside the nose.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren MCL60 detail

McLaren also has a trimmed upper flap on its front wing to balance the downforce level with the chosen rear wing specification.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Alpine A523 detail

To capture data, Alpine mounted a sensor atop the floor, while the cables have been semi-embedded in the floor.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin has a new rear cooling outlet arrangement for Las Vegas, owing to the lower temperatures.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

At the front of the car, a shallower upper flap profile is in use, to balance downforce levels front-to-rear.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren Alpine A523 technical detail

Alpine has paired its low downforce rear wing with just a single beam wing element, to reduce downforce and drag for the high speed street track.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren Alpine A523 technical detail

The rear wing being employed is the same specification as the one used by the team at the Italian Grand Prix, which highlights how little downforce its running.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren has opted to produce a bespoke rear wing and beam wing solution that reduces downforce and drag for this specific circuit.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren McLaren MCL60 technical detail

A wider shot of the MCL60 shows the straight edge being used across the span of the rear wing’s mainplane, rather than the spoon-shaped variant we’re used to seeing employed. This view also affords us a glimpse of how deep the gulley is at the rear of the sidepod downwash ramp.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren MCL60 diffuser technical detail

A rear view of the new bi-plane beam wing arrangement being employed on the MCL60 in Las Vegas.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola AlphaTauri AT04 halo detail

AlphaTauri has mounted a kiel probe array inside the AT04’s airbox to gather data during Free Practice.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Aston Martin AMR23 diffuser technical detail

A solo beam wing element is in use on the Aston AMR23, as the team looks to shed some downforce and drag for the event.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari SF-23 rear technical detail

Ferrari is finally making use of a rear wing specification we haven’t seen it use since Belgium, with its version of the open-ended endplate and tip section employed once more. Also note the curved profile in the centre of the upper flap’s trailing edge, which also has a Gurney flap applied.

Photo by: Erik Junius Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

A close up of the airfoil-shaped slot gap separator brackets mounted between the upper two elements of the front wing on the Ferrari SF-23.

Photo by: Erik Junius Ferrari SF-23 front wing detail

A close up of the SF-23’s nose and front wing assembly without the vanity panel in place gives us an insight into the design of the crash structure and how the external fascia is added.

Photo by: Uncredited Williams FW45 technical detail

The Williams FW45 being prepared with a low downforce, spoon-shaped rear wing assembly. We’re also treated to a view beneath the front brake drum, as the team uses various channels to funnel airflow to the internal components, while being mindful of their aerodynamic influence.

Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

An overview of the lower downforce front wing that Ferrari will employ in Vegas, with the upper flap trimmed to balance the car front-to-rear owing to choices at the rear of the car.

Photo by: Erik Junius AlphaTauri AT04

AlphaTauri mechanics prepare the AT04 for action, and we’re treated to a view of the front brake arrangement, owing to the fairings not all being in place.