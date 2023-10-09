Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix Tickets: How much do they cost and what do you get?

Where is the best place to watch the Las Vegas F1 race?

The number one place in town is the Paddock Club. This elite-level hospitality puts you right at the heart of the event, offering the opportunity for pit walkabouts, exclusive interview sessions with drivers and team principals, and limitless food and drinks.

It is not for everyday fans, as it comes at a hefty price tag of around £17,500 per person, but do not count it out just yet – because one lucky US fan could win a pair of tickets in Dream Vegas Weekend competition with MoneyGram Haas F1 team (see the link below).

If you are not that lucky winner, however, don’t worry – because there are lots of ways to experience the biggest race weekend of the year on a lower budget, and plenty of bars and hotels to enjoy Vegas’ own legendary hospitality, too.

How much do Las Vegas F1 tickets cost?

Vegas is set to be the most expensive race to visit on the F1 calendar ever – but you get what you pay for, as it is also expected to be one of the most extravagant and over-the-top events the sport has ever seen! Stand back for Superbowl-style entertainment.

If you are on a ‘budget’ then the cheapest way to get in would be with a standing only three-day General Admission ticket in the West Harmon Zone – but that costs $500...and all those tickets have already sold out well in advance!

If you did get one, you may have got a bargain – because those GA tickets are actually cheaper than they were for Miami back in May and just $25 more than Austin. That said, they are far more costly than sub-$100 of the season’s cheapest at Suzuka and Imola.

It is when you want to sit down that costs rocket up. A grandstand seat costs $1,500 at the lower limit in the West Harmon zone. Again, those are sold out – although F1Experiences is offering a MoneyGram Haas Team experience with seats there plus a fan gift bag for $1,700.

At the time of writing, seats were still available in the T Mobile Zone at Sphere, costing $2,000. That is eye-wateringly more than the season’s cheapest seat – $118 in Japan – and, in terms of the USA races, it is four times the price of Austin and more than double Miami.

Las Vegas GP pit complex Photo by: Las Vegas GP

There are two other grandstand zones, both costing even more. Mirage has ‘standard’ seats for $2,200, while in East Harmon they cost $2,500 in PG1/PG2 or $3,280 for the Red Bull Fan grandstand in PG3, which includes a Special Edition team goodie bag, hoodie and cap.

Needless to say, there are plenty of VIP options on too, including eight different ‘Premium Club’ choices in the East Harmon, South and North Koval, Club SI, Club Paris and Hilton Zones as well as top-end options at Wynn Grid Club and the Paddock Club.

What’s the most expensive Las Vegas F1 ticket?

Even the Vegas high-rollers might baulk at the cost of what is believed to be F1’s most expensive ever ticket deal – which comes in at a mind-blowing $5 million. Yes, you read that right: five million dollars.

That gets five nights in the three-bed Nobu Sky Villa at Caesars Palace plus 12 paddock tickets and a bunch of other VIP extras. The villa sits right above racetrack on the Strip with a terrace for 75 people – so, when it comes down to it, it is actually ‘just’ $66,000 per guest!

That means the VIP Wynn Las Vegas package is actually more expensive per head – with its $1m price tag split over just six guests. That includes access to the Wynn Grid Club inside the Paddock Club, as well as a three-bed duplex, bespoke dining and all-you-can-play golf.

These, of course, all include hotels – which are at a premium even for basic B&Bs for the race weekend. For ticket-only blow-outs, take a look at the F1 Experiences site, which offers more exclusive access without the rooms included.

For example, the MoneyGram Haas Paddock Club, which is up for grabs as part of the VIP Vegas Dream Weekend competition, offers F1’s most premium hospitality for $21,799 – which, incidentally, is $10,000 more than it costs for the race in Austin.

Meanwhile, several established Las Vegas Strip venues are offering official hospitality, including McLaren at Vista, which ranges from $5,495 for a pool terrace ticket to $89,400 for a VIP private cabana for 12 people. The racetrack views, apparently, are superb.

At Sports Illustrated’s Club SI, meanwhile, $7,630 gets access to a terrace with “unmatched” views down Las Vegas Boulevard as well as a Legends Panel event, SI Swimsuit Party and the chance to mix with David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal on the Saturday night.

Strip in Las Vegas Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

What do tickets include?

The good news for all ‘normal’ racegoers is that every ticket to the track – even the basic General Admission ones – includes complimentary food and soft drinks as well as interactive zones and live entertainment from local magicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians.

Entry into the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will even include world-renowned entertainment from Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group as well as the chance to see music stars including J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson on the main stage.

Which are the best seats at the Las Vegas F1?

The ‘best seat in the house’ depends on what you want to see. If you want to see the start and keep an eye on the pits, the East Harmon Zone is the place to be as it wraps around the pit building and covers turns one through to four.

The West Harmon Zone covers the end of the lap while the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere is one for cornering fans, with turns five to nine all in view from different areas – plus, of course, you get up close views of the incredible LED-covered Sphere itself.

The big ticket views, however, are surely those where you can see the cars flying down the famous Las Vegas Strip. For that, you are looking at the Mirage Zone, Club SI, Club Paris and Vista, or the hotel-specific Zones on offer at the Venetian or MGM.

Win tickets

Is this the stuff of your dreams? If so, go to dreams.moneygram.com for the chance to make them come true in the VIP Dream Vegas Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

The prize, valued at around $45,000, includes two Paddock Club tickets in the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Suite, airfares and hotel accommodations, team apparel, $5,000 cash, and more. The VIP Dream Vegas Weekend with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team competition is for US residents only, aged 21+. Registration is open from September 16 to October 28.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius