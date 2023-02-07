Las Vegas approves F1 plan to shut Strip for race until 2032

Listen to this article

F1 revealed last March that it would be returning to Las Vegas in November 2023, hosting a street race around the centre of the city with part of the track incorporating the iconic Strip.

The race will take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, capturing the primetime audience in the United States amid the current boom of American F1 interest.

An initial three-year contract covering 2023-25 was signed for the race in Las Vegas, but F1 made clear at the announcement that it was anticipating a longer-term commitment.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Commission heard a resolution to recognise the grand prix as an annual event for the next 10 years, bringing an estimated economic impact exceeding $1 billion to the region.

As part of this, the commission was requested to recognise the circuit on both public and private land in Las Vegas, including roads owned by Clark County - Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue - that would require closure.

“We have a three-year contract with Formula 1, but we anticipate a lifetime in partnership,” said James Gibson, the Clark County commissioner, ahead of the vote.

“This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. And then beyond that, I’m sure that those who succeed us will see the value in what we’ve done and continue doing it forever.”

The motion was carried unanimously by the board 7-0, giving the green light for the required closures each year until 2032.

The resolution also indicated that Las Vegas plans to retain its late-season slot moving forward, saying the set-up of the event was anticipated to take place “a few hours a day for five days, beginning on each Wednesday through Sunday in the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday in November in the years 2023 through 2032.”

Terry Miller, the project manager for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, appeared to speak before the commission’s vote, and said that plans for the race in November were “on schedule.”

“This is a community-wide opportunity for the labour force, for vendors, for everybody that is excited about a new opportunity in Las Vegas and Clark County,” said Miller.

“We’re very proud of what we’re doing. This obviously provides labour for construction, but also for the operation of the event itself. If the resolution is passed, it will be years to come.

“The impact the Las Vegas Grand Prix brings to our community is very significant.”

Construction is underway on a building that will form the pit and paddock area for the race after F1 purchased a 39-acre site for $240m last spring.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled for 18 November, serving as the penultimate race of the year before the season finale in Abu Dhabi eight days later.