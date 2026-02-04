Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?
Formula 1 Williams launch

Lando Norris visits old school in a heartwarming day children "won’t forget"

Norris returned to Chew Stoke Church School near Bristol to talk motivation and perseverance as he leaves every child a gift

Alex Harrington
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40

Photo by: McLaren

Fresh off the winter break after his 2025 Formula 1 championship win, Lando Norris returned to his former primary school in Bristol, where he led an assembly on the importance of perseverance before leaving each child a gift.

After securing his maiden championship win last season, the McLaren driver returned to Chew Stoke Church School in the hope of inspiring the next generation. 

After being met by waving chequered flags and a display board full of drawings of his cars and helmets from students of the school, where he was photographed, before he spoke about motivation and the importance of dreaming big.

According to a spokesperson from the school, he "inspired our pupils to aim high, dream big and remember anything is possible."

 

This came after the Briton sent a video message to the children thanking them for their support during his fight for the title. Now, after a third-place finish in Abu Dhabi, the F1 champion is keen on giving back, offering his time to the school and even attending a scooter race where he waved the chequered flag for the winners. 

"What an incredible day we have had at Chew Stoke Church School," the school posted to social media. "Today the children, staff, past pupils, parents and colleagues were treated to a VERY special visit from Lando Norris, the current F1 World Champion.

"Lando was greeted with cheers and very enthusiastic flag waving from the entire school community.

"After being welcomed into school by Mr Hewett, the senior leadership team and two Year 6 pupils Lando was kind enough to pose for numerous photos and took part in a whole school assembly where he talked about what motivates him, the importance of persevering and being determined when wanting to reach your goals, no matter what these might be.

"He answered lots of questions and the school had the chance to give Lando a few gifts. These included the classic Chew Stoke mug and t-towel! Two of our past pupils Amelie and Olivia also gifted Lando with a special membership to the Chew Stoke alumni. Annie and Toby read poems about Lando’s journey, which since the visit have been sent to Lando.

"Following the assembly Lando visited every classroom, answering more questions, signing items and even helped on the finishing line of some Hedgehog Scooter races.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40

Photo by: McLaren

"We are so incredibly grateful that Lando made a special visit to Chew Stoke today. It is an experience the children and whole school community will not forget. We are certain it has inspired our pupils to aim high, dream big and remember anything is possible.

"Lando has very generously left every pupil a gift and these will come home tomorrow.

"Thank you for a day we won’t forget in a while Lando and safe journey home."

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris: Have to accept that others may "do better" with F1 2026 rule switch
Next article Christian Horner addresses Alpine rumours as he discusses F1 return

Top Comments

More from
Alex Harrington

James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Adrian Newey’s blunt take on AI: Why Aston Martin isn't using ChatGPT to develop

Charles Leclerc ditches modern power for a £2.5million Ferrari classic

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Charles Leclerc ditches modern power for a £2.5million Ferrari classic
More from
Lando Norris

Lando Norris: Have to accept that others may "do better" with F1 2026 rule switch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Lando Norris: Have to accept that others may "do better" with F1 2026 rule switch

Lando Norris: "Surreal" to see number 1 on my car as McLaren kicks off F1 2026 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Lando Norris: "Surreal" to see number 1 on my car as McLaren kicks off F1 2026 testing

McLaren explains why it won't run on the first day of F1's Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren explains why it won't run on the first day of F1's Barcelona test
More from
McLaren

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Fuel system problem curtails McLaren’s day at Barcelona F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Fuel system problem curtails McLaren’s day at Barcelona F1 test

Latest news

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"