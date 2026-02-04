Lando Norris visits old school in a heartwarming day children "won’t forget"

Fresh off the winter break after his 2025 Formula 1 championship win, Lando Norris returned to his former primary school in Bristol, where he led an assembly on the importance of perseverance before leaving each child a gift.

After securing his maiden championship win last season, the McLaren driver returned to Chew Stoke Church School in the hope of inspiring the next generation.

After being met by waving chequered flags and a display board full of drawings of his cars and helmets from students of the school, where he was photographed, before he spoke about motivation and the importance of dreaming big.

According to a spokesperson from the school, he "inspired our pupils to aim high, dream big and remember anything is possible."

This came after the Briton sent a video message to the children thanking them for their support during his fight for the title. Now, after a third-place finish in Abu Dhabi, the F1 champion is keen on giving back, offering his time to the school and even attending a scooter race where he waved the chequered flag for the winners.

"What an incredible day we have had at Chew Stoke Church School," the school posted to social media. "Today the children, staff, past pupils, parents and colleagues were treated to a VERY special visit from Lando Norris, the current F1 World Champion.

"Lando was greeted with cheers and very enthusiastic flag waving from the entire school community.

"After being welcomed into school by Mr Hewett, the senior leadership team and two Year 6 pupils Lando was kind enough to pose for numerous photos and took part in a whole school assembly where he talked about what motivates him, the importance of persevering and being determined when wanting to reach your goals, no matter what these might be.

"He answered lots of questions and the school had the chance to give Lando a few gifts. These included the classic Chew Stoke mug and t-towel! Two of our past pupils Amelie and Olivia also gifted Lando with a special membership to the Chew Stoke alumni. Annie and Toby read poems about Lando’s journey, which since the visit have been sent to Lando.

"Following the assembly Lando visited every classroom, answering more questions, signing items and even helped on the finishing line of some Hedgehog Scooter races.

"We are so incredibly grateful that Lando made a special visit to Chew Stoke today. It is an experience the children and whole school community will not forget. We are certain it has inspired our pupils to aim high, dream big and remember anything is possible.

"Lando has very generously left every pupil a gift and these will come home tomorrow.

"Thank you for a day we won’t forget in a while Lando and safe journey home."