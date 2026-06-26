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Lando Norris shares behind-the-scenes look at making of his Madame Tussauds wax figure

Lando Norris has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the year-long process of creating his Madame Tussauds wax figure

Lydia Mee
Published:
LN MT SBS FEB 26_074 (1) (1)

LN MT SBS FEB 26_074 (1) (1)

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his own Madame Tussauds wax figure, documenting the extensive, year-long process in his latest YouTube vlog.

The British driver took viewers on the journey with him from the initial measurements to the first time he saw the completed waxwork. 

"This one's been a very long time in the making. In fact, I'm saying these words in 2025, April," he explained. "Today's a very special day because I have been given the honour and have been asked to join Madame Tussauds. Today is the day all of that process starts.

"This is a year-long process because of how precise and how real they actually make these wax figures look. You know, skin, hair, eyes, eyebrows, lashes, everything. Going to be kind of weird because I'm going to be looking at me as a 3D model, which is going to be like looking at a twin, I guess.

"I've got to choose a pose. I don't know what pose to do, am I celebrating? Am I not? I don't really know what to do, but I feel like that's a lot of pressure to figure out how I want to be seen. So, I think I'll start by smiling, and we'll go from there. So, exciting, very cool opportunity."

 

He took his fans along to the first fitting. The Madame Tussauds team worked on matching his skin, hair and eye colour, took moulds of his hands and took photos of him in different poses. After they landed on the final pose, they took a 3D scan of him.

Norris then had the opportunity to see the figure made out of clay at the first review. "I like it, but I don't like looking at myself," he said.

The video then cuts to Norris preparing for the grand reveal of the waxwork.

"I'm scared. Looks like he wants to fight me. Oh my god. Is this what I look like? Oh, it creeps me out," the 2025 F1 champion said with a laugh after seeing the completed figure for the first time.

"It's so weird looking at myself. Thanks for making me a little bit taller as well. Pretty odd."

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