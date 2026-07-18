Lando Norris reveals 'violating' 40-minute paparazzi pursuit in London

Lando Norris has spoken out against the intrusive nature of the paparazzi, detailing a recent incident in London where he was followed for 40 minutes, an experience the 2025 Formula 1 champion described as leaving him feeling "violated".

The Briton opened up about his shifting lifestyle, the challenges of maintaining privacy and the boundaries he expects others to respect while speaking with The Independent ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

As his profile and fame have increased following his championship victory in 2025, Norris explained that he has made a conscious effort to enjoy his life away from the pressures of F1.

"I am getting a bit older and I want to be able to go out – that doesn’t mean go out and party – that just means have dinners and get out of the house," Norris said.

"Last year, I would just ‘game’ and feel like a loser, being in my own home. That’s not a bad thing. I would keep myself to myself and be disciplined."

A shift in his routine, however, has brought unwanted attention. "But now, instead of gaming until midnight, I will go out with my friends and have dinner until midnight. I have always enjoyed doing that, but now more of it is seen on social media, and there are more cameras.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

"It is about experiencing life outside the world of Formula One which I have the right to do."

While acknowledging that public attention comes with his profession, Norris recounted being tracked by photographers during his private time.

"The next level is paparazzi waiting for you in places or tailing you," he continued. "I drove to my friend’s house in London, and I knew a [member of the] paparazzi was just following me the whole way. And following me through London for 40 minutes, just waiting to see who I was going to meet and where I was going.

"And that’s the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life – that I can’t leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing.

"It doesn’t feel as though private life is private, it is just life now. That is part of being a Formula One driver, but there are boundaries, and I won’t accept people following me. That is just odd."