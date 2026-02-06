Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite
The reigning champion jokes about George Russell being the “massive favourite” for 2026
Reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has played down his chances of grabbing the 2026 title, joking that the bookmakers are right to peg Mercedes driver George Russell as the favourite.
Norris achieved his maiden championship win last season after McLaren delivered a potent machine for both him and team-mate Oscar Piastri. While this season follows two consecutive constructors' championship wins for McLaren, Mercedes is expected to lead the development race this year as new regulations welcome several substantial changes to the power unit.
Russell, leading his team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli in experience by six years, is expected to be able to turn this potential into something more tangible.
Norris's beloved self-deprecating humour could be seen as a sign of self-confidence as he discussed this coming season with Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater.
“He is the massive favourite, to be honest with you," Norris laughed when asked about Russell leading the books. "I completely agree with the bookmakers."
While Mercedes has already shown strong promise in what little we could learn from testing in Barcelona, McLaren shares the same power unit with the Brixworth outfit being its engine supplier.
"HPP [Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains] have done an incredible job with getting the engine ready. It's a big task - like when you see what goes into making a car, it's the same level for an engine, or even more.
"They’ve been working on this for years already,” he continued. “There’s stuff that they’re gonna be learning. There’s stuff that we are gonna learn, but we’re still part of the same family, the same engine supplier.”
Mercedes finished second in the constructors' standings with Russell collecting 319 points for his team, leaving him in fourth place. Antonelli, in his rookie year, finished seventh with 150 points. McLaren outpaced the Silver Arrows, despite using its powertrain.
"We work together as a unity," Norris added. "We have the pleasure to work with them and that'll continue for many more years."
The pecking order of performance will only become clear as the Australian Grand Prix begins on 8 March.
