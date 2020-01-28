Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”

Speaking at Autosport International, Norris opens up about how hard he works and addresses whether people have the wrong impression of him being too relaxed over a race weekend. He also mentions the nervous moments and excitement he had in the run up to his first race.

Norris talks at length about his friendship with team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr and how hard they push each other and work together, which resulted in McLaren sealing fourth in the constructors’ championship in 2019. Will he and Sainz be able to match that again in 2020?