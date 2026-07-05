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Lando Norris left "shaking" by emotional British GP Landostand reception

Lando Norris was left emotional by the overwhelming support from his dedicated Landostand at Silverstone

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Fans in the Landostand grandstand

Fans in the Landostand grandstand

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Lando Norris admitted he was "shaking a little bit" from the overwhelming reception at his dedicated 'Landostand' at Stowe corner during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The McLaren driver will line up sixth on the grid for his home grand prix, but the immense support of his fans has left him hoping to put on a good show.

"There's a lot of yellow! Even Carlos said, 'Oh my God!' It's unbelievable. It's amazing to see so many people here. I'm shaking a little bit. This is crazy!" he told Sky Sports F1 as he stood in front of his branded grandstand.

"It's a beautiful feeling. This is unlike anything normal in life. I don't think anyone appreciates how much this all means to someone to stand here and see so many people. It's really beautiful."

When pressed on his hopes for the grand prix, Norris added: "We will accept nothing but a win today! Maybe that's a bit unrealistic, but I will put on a good show. We had a good show yesterday with P3 in the sprint."

Introduced in 2025, the Landostand is a dedicated grandstand for fans of the 2025 champion. For the 2026 British Grand Prix, the sold-out grandstand returned with a brand-new, purpose-built viewing area and a dedicated fan zone where ticketholders receive exclusive merchandise.

Mercedes' George Russell joked about stealing some of the 'Landostand' from the McLaren driver ahead of the race. "I would like it, to be honest, it's something we've spoken about with the team in the past," he said. "It's probably something we're working towards for next year.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

"Where I'd like to put it? Probably, I mean, Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him."

Norris responded, with a cheeky grin: "Good luck! And yeah, I mean, he can do whatever he wants. I just have, I think, more passionate fans and a better fanbase.

"So mine was more wanted from a public point of view, which is a great thing. But the thing is, even in my grandstand, there's a good mix of all fans. It's not just simply fans who are here to support me.

"It's a grandstand. It's my grandstand, but at the same time, it's full of some other teams, and also other drivers, which I've got nothing against. So yeah, he can just do whatever he wants, but he's certainly not taking many of my seats."

Norris currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 85 points after a rocky start to the 2026 season for McLaren. He sits two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth and 47 points behind seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in third.

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
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