Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

F1 and power unit manufacturers to vote on extra engine tests

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 and power unit manufacturers to vote on extra engine tests

Red Bull: "Zero concerns" about Max Verstappen leaving F1 amid new rules criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Red Bull: "Zero concerns" about Max Verstappen leaving F1 amid new rules criticism

Lewis Hamilton receives vote of confidence as Alex Albon tips him to thrive under F1’s 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lewis Hamilton receives vote of confidence as Alex Albon tips him to thrive under F1’s 2026 rules

Ralf Schumacher warns Max Verstappen against 'harming' F1 amid 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher warns Max Verstappen against 'harming' F1 amid 2026 criticism

Max Verstappen doubles down: ‘I don’t want F1 to be close to FE’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen doubles down: ‘I don’t want F1 to be close to FE’

Lewis Hamilton’s tequila brand just made its biggest retail move yet

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lewis Hamilton’s tequila brand just made its biggest retail move yet
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

Lando Norris celebrated his 2025 Formula 1 world title with a December dinner attended by key figures from his career

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

2025 Formula 1 champion Lando Norris made sure those who have been instrumental in his career were present at his celebration dinner following a successful 2025 season.

While the focus has already moved on to the season ahead, Norris took time to celebrate his championship title in December.

The Briton was joined by his parents, Adam Norris and Cicsa Wauman, and his siblings, as well as his childhood go-karting coach Rob Dodds, his karting coach and mentor Duncan Tappy, his long-time performance coach Jon Malvern, his karting engine specialist Ole Haugard, his F1 race engineer Will Joseph, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Dodds, who was seated on the same table as Norris, his family, Stella and Brown, shared details on the evening with BBC Radio Somerset

"He [Norris] made a speech through the course of the evening and he had done little videos," Dodds said. "One started with myself and him chatting about what we'd get up to. It was very emotional."

Dodds also revealed that the McLaren F1 driver surprised him with one of his old crash helmets in a display case with a handwritten message on it. "While we were at the party they had gone to the room and he'd actually put one of his old crash helmets in there in a Perspex frame," Dodds explained. "That was a lovely thing to have."

 

He added: "On the top it said 'To Rob, where my journey to F1 all started! Thank you. World Champions, Lando Norris'."

Norris now heads into the 2026 season with the confidence of a drivers' championship behind him. 2009 champion Jenson Button believes the Briton could be a "formidable force" in the upcoming season.

“It's not hard [to go again] but you need a new challenge," the former Brawn GP driver told Sky Sports F1. "And that's what this regulation change brings. And you arrive confident. You know you can do it - you've done it.

"So, it's more everything after winning a world championship is fun. It's a bonus. And going into a season thinking that way, he's going to be a formidable force. I really think so.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton receives vote of confidence as Alex Albon tips him to thrive under F1’s 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lewis Hamilton receives vote of confidence as Alex Albon tips him to thrive under F1’s 2026 rules

Why early-season upgrades will be relentless in 2026, according to Fred Vasseur

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Why early-season upgrades will be relentless in 2026, according to Fred Vasseur

David Coulthard shocked Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari "alone" as he points to key F1 relationship

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
David Coulthard shocked Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari "alone" as he points to key F1 relationship
More from
Lando Norris

Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026

Lando Norris teases Max Verstappen over F1 2026 complaints: "He can retire if he wants"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Lando Norris teases Max Verstappen over F1 2026 complaints: "He can retire if he wants"

F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc tops day two, Lando Norris completes most laps

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season test: Charles Leclerc tops day two, Lando Norris completes most laps
More from
McLaren

Oscar Piastri reveals what's "tough to manage" with F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Oscar Piastri reveals what's "tough to manage" with F1 2026 cars

F1 drivers share early verdict on 2026 cars ahead of second Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
F1 drivers share early verdict on 2026 cars ahead of second Bahrain test

Oscar Piastri denies McLaren 'sabotage' claims after Australian parliament discussion

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing Session 1
Oscar Piastri denies McLaren 'sabotage' claims after Australian parliament discussion

Latest news

Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lando Norris’ handwritten note to his first coach is the sweetest detail from his title celebration

FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
FIA to trial start procedure tweaks at Bahrain F1 test

F1 and power unit manufacturers to vote on extra engine tests

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 and power unit manufacturers to vote on extra engine tests

Red Bull: "Zero concerns" about Max Verstappen leaving F1 amid new rules criticism

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Red Bull: "Zero concerns" about Max Verstappen leaving F1 amid new rules criticism