Lando Norris gets first look at Madame Tussauds waxwork as he donates race suit

Reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has finally come face to face with his first-ever Madame Tussauds London wax figure.

The waxwork will go on display in London ahead of his home race, the British Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver, who secured his maiden F1 drivers' championship title at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, spent months working alongside artists from the renowned Baker Street attraction.

The 26-year-old driver also donated a race suit for the wax figure, which will be displayed alongside an exact replica of the helmet he wore during the 2025 season.

"Seeing the figure finished and standing next to it is pretty surreal - it really is like looking at another version of me. I’m used to seeing myself in photos, videos or a reflection, but this is me in 3D," Norris said after seeing the figure for the first time.

"The artists have really nailed the details; it’s so lifelike. I also wanted to donate one of my race suits so fans can see up close something I actually wear when I’m racing and help make the figure feel as realistic as possible. I can’t wait for everyone to come and see it in London this summer, and I hope everyone has fun visiting."

Madame Tussauds London general manager Steve Blackburn added: "It’s amazing to finally reveal Lando Norris’s figure to the public, and we’re sure fans are going to love it. We’re incredibly grateful to Lando for donating key race suit items – it really brings the figure to life. We can’t wait to welcome fans to strike a winning pose alongside Lando throughout the summer."

Norris's waxwork will be part of the Culture Capital zone and will stand alongside seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton as well as other sporting legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Mary Earps MBE, Anthony Joshua and Kylian Mbappe.

In addition to hosting the waxwork, Madame Tussauds London will also be hosting a competition, giving fans the opportunity to be in with a chance of winning a signed LN4 Grandstand Dad Cap.

