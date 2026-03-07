Lando Norris: F1 has gone from “the best cars ever” to "probably the worst”

McLaren's Lando Norris says Formula 1 has "gone from the best cars ever to probably the worst" as he lamented the huge emphasis on energy harvesting, while Australian Grand Prix polesitter George Russell defended the new rules.

Russell qualified on pole ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes confirmed its pre-season favourite status in Melbourne, the pair comfortably leaping clear of third-placed Isack Hadjar in the Red Bull.

Saturday's qualifying session was more low-key for defending world champion Norris as the McLaren driver took sixth place. But more so than the result, Norris was downbeat about the new reality of driving the 2026 cars, which need to be carefully nursed around the track to optimise the power unit's electric energy harvesting needs. Cars are now lighter and more nimble, but they were also seen slowing down dramatically towards the previously challenging Turn 9-10 switchback at Albert Park.

"I think everyone knows what the issues are," Norris said. "It's just the fact it's a 50-50 split and it just doesn't work. Straightline mode means you've got a lot of other issues at hand.

"You decelerate so much before corners, you have to lift everywhere to make sure the [battery] pack's at the top. If the pack's too high, you're also screwed. It's just difficult, but it's what we have. It doesn't feel good as a driver, but I'm sure George is smiling. You've just got to maximise what you're going to give him.

"We've come from the best cars ever made in Formula 1 and the nicest to drive to probably the worst. It sucks, but you have to live with it."

In Q3, Norris ran over a piece of debris shed by Antonelli, who was sent out on track with cooling devices still attached to the Mercedes. And according to the Briton, the fact he had to focus on his dashboard meant he didn't see the debris until it was too late.

"I'm looking at my steering wheel," he explained. "It's why I don't see the debris, because I have to look at the speed I'm going to get at the end of the straight and know if I need a brake 30 metres earlier, 10 metres later. That's also the problem. You have to look at the steering wheel every three seconds to see what's going to happen, otherwise you're going to end up off the track."

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Norris' comments were backed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who voiced his concerns in Friday night's drivers' briefing, and Hadjar, the latter saying he's "not a fan" of the power unit side of the regulations. Meanwhile polesitter Russell stressed the chassis regulations are an improvement.

"Well, the cars are more agile and you're sliding them around a bit more and it's easier to lock up and sort of run wide, lose the rear," he said in the post-qualifying press conference. "It feels more like a go-kart compared to last year when it felt like a bouncing bus, to be honest.

"I think there's lots of mixed views on the new regulations as a whole, but I do think the car regulations for everyone is definitely a step forward compared to what we've had for the past eight years now."

Expanding on the new power unit headaches, he told Sky: "I think once you get your head around it, it becomes like a new normal. Is that pure racing? No, probably not, but you get used to it and it is race one.

"I know the FIA is going to be making some changes. I've been one of the drivers who didn't want to judge everything too prematurely and I think Melbourne's probably going to be the worst track for these engines."

