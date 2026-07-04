Lando Norris arrives at British GP in stunning classic Jaguar

McLaren's Lando Norris caught the attention of fans by arriving ahead of Friday's practice and sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend in a classic Jaguar E-type 4.2.

The 1960s British sports car is a fitting addition to Norris's impressive personal car collection. Powered by a 4.2-litre inline-six engine, the classic E-type can produce up to 265 horsepower, go from 0 to 60mph in 7.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of approximately 150mph.

Footage of the Briton arriving at his home circuit quickly spread online. A video shared on the official F1 TikTok page had been watched over 210,000 times and had received over 23,000 likes at the time of writing.

Other cars understood to have been part of Norris's collection include a bespoke McLaren 765LT Spider, a McLaren P1, a McLaren Senna, a Ferrari F40, a Lamborghini Miura P400, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Shelby Cobra 427, a Lamborghini Urus Performante, a Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline GT-R R32, a Fiat 500 Jolly Evocation and a custom roofless Land Rover Defender 90.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The focus quickly moved on to the on-track action. After qualifying sixth for the sprint race at Silverstone, Norris secured third place in the 17-lap race, finishing behind race winner Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

It's been a mixed start to the season for the reigning champion. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship with 85 points, two points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fifth and 47 points behind Hamilton in third.

Norris has so far celebrated on the podium twice this season. He finished the Miami Grand Prix in second and formed part of an all-British podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix when Hamilton claimed his first win with Ferrari and Mercedes' George Russell finished second.