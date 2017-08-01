Kubica passes mandatory F1 extraction test

Robert Kubica has successfully passed the FIA's mandatory extraction test ahead of his first run in a 2017 Formula 1 car with Renault in the Hungaroring test on Wednesday.

Article 13.1.4 of the FIA's F1 regulations requires drivers to be able to extricate themselves from the cockpit within five seconds, while wearing their full race kit and helmet, and starting from a fully belted-in position, and replace the steering wheel within 10s.

There had been fears that the mobility limitations in Kubica's right arm - a legacy of the horrific rally crash that interrupted his career in 2011 - would make it hard for him to pass the extraction test.

But the FIA has confirmed that Kubica passed the test on Monday, with the procedure going completely smoothly.

Wednesday's test is regarded as the final measure of whether Kubica will be able to make a full F1 comeback in 2018.

He has already impressed Renault in tests in a 2012 car at Valencia and Paul Ricard.

Kubica has not visited a grand prix since his accident and always said he would only return to the F1 paddock as a driver.

"It looks like exactly the same paddock as six years ago," the Pole said.

The initial test at Valencia was regarded as an exploratory run with no commitment to take things further, but his fitness and pace changed the situation and made a comeback with Renault in 2018 a serious proposition.