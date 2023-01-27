Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title Next / Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars
Formula 1 News

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team title sponsor Orlen has switched to AlphaTauri in a move that could spell the end of Robert Kubica’s career in grand prix racing.

Adam Cooper
By:
Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor
Listen to this article

The Swiss team has landed a new title backer in Stake, an online gambling and casino company, and will be known as Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake.

Orlen entered F1 when Kubica was a race driver with Williams in 2019, and then went to Alfa Romeo the following year. With no race seat available Kubica took up a reserve and FP1 driver role that he held for three seasons.

He was given the opportunity to race in the Dutch and Italian GPs in 2021 after Kimi Raikkonen tested positive for COVID-19.

Rumours of Orlen’s departure surfaced before the end of last season with the Swiss team understood to have already found a new title sponsor.

However, there was still a chance that the company would stay but in a subsidiary role, in much the same way that BWT took a step back at Aston Martin in 2021 having previously been title sponsor of Racing Point.

Orlen has now moved instead to AlphaTauri as a principal partner. Kubica cut his ties with Alfa Romeo at the end of last season and it’s understood that he won’t have an opportunity to drive for the Faenza outfit, which would mean that his FP1 session in Abu Dhabi is likely to be his last appearance in an F1 car.

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Erik Junius

Asked by Motorsport.com that weekend about Orlen’s plans, he said: “I don't know, I don't want to speak for the others. I'm not dealing with the budgets, I'm not in their boat. So of course, as I say, I have to take care of my duties, of my stuff, and this is my priority.

“Probably, then I will talk with the parties, whatever it will be. If it's this team or a different team, to see if I can be involved, if I can be useful, because I also don't want to be here if I'm not useful.”

Kubica insisted that if Abu Dhabi does turn out to be his last chance he would accept it.

“I'm comfortable,” he said. “In the end, I have been always very realistic. Let's be honest. At 38 it's not that you would be surprised if you will not get a drive anymore. There's too many ifs, so let's wait and see and react to it.

“I think my story showed never say never, of course. To be honest, the only reason I'm still here is that I get the chance to drive sometimes, and for sure the day I will not get even any car driving, probably it will be the end.”

New Alfa Romeo sponsor Stake is a global online betting company founded in 2017, and it already has relationships with Everton football club, Argentinian player Sergio Aguero, the UFC, and musician Drake.

Sauber managing director and team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: “We welcome Stake as a new co-title partner for the team in what represents the start of a new era for us both.

“F1 has seen a huge increase in interest over the last few years and the arrival of brands such as Stake are representative of the massive exposure our sport can offer.

“We are excited to join such a portfolio of sports and entertainment brands and we’re looking forward to the activation programme that Stake will unveil for our fans.”

Alfa Romeo Stake partnership

Alfa Romeo Stake partnership

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

shares
comments

Related video

Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title
Previous article

Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title
Next article

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023
Formula 1

How Alpine plans to take the next step in F1 2023

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

WRC developing experimental propulsion class
WRC WRC

WRC developing experimental propulsion class

The World Rally Championship is developing a new demonstration class that will allow manufacturers and teams to develop and experiment with alternative propulsion methods.

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Buemi claims pole in 100th Formula E start

Sebastien Buemi claimed pole for his 100th Formula E race, coming from behind in the opening two sectors to beat Jake Hughes in an evenly-matched Diriyah E-Prix qualifying final.

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals
IMSA IMSA

Farfus says BMW could have reliability edge over LMDh rivals

Augusto Farfus has dismissed concerns about BMW's apparent lack of pace in the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and feels the German manufacturer could have an edge when it comes reliability.

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

Formula E has introduced an emergency braking kit for the Diriyah E-Prix as a failsafe should the rear powertrain stop working over the course of a race weekend.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Prime

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
4 h
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Prime

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? Luke Smith asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.