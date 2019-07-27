Kubica gets replacement Williams chassis due to damage

During overnight preparations ahead of qualifying at Hockenheim, Williams found that parts of the car needed to be repaired – but that work could not be completed at the track.

A decision was taken to switch the Pole to a new chassis, which meant Williams breaking F1’s curfew restrictions to get the car built up in time.

There is no penalty for the chassis change, because the official event does not begin until today, and teams are allowed two curfew exemptions over the season.

Kubica had been testing a new upgrade package that Williams has brought to this weekend’s race, but his work had been limited after some parts fell off during early running.

“We were a bit too fragile, that’s how it is, so we have to make sure everything will stay attached to the car, and hopefully tomorrow will be a better day,” he had said after practice.

Red Bull’s Pierre Gasly has also had to switch to a new chassis after he damaged his car in a high-speed accident during second free practice.