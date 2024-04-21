Krack: Stroll F1 penalty "very harsh" after China "chain reaction"
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack felt it was "very harsh" for Lance Stroll to be penalised for contact with Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix.
Photo by: Mark Sutton
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Stroll explains why China F1 penalty felt like "a joke"
Alonso: Stroll more sensitive to Aston F1 car handling issues I drive around
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
Alonso explains mid-race soft tyre strategy in F1 Chinese GP
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Latest news
FIA not at war with manufacturers over 2025 WRC technical rules
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes plans Miami F1 upgrades as Russell urges back-to-basics approach
Sainz: Leclerc start battle "cost us a lot" in F1 Chinese GP
Prime
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments