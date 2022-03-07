Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project

Listen to this article

The team is currently committed to using Mercedes engines, having first switched to the Brixworth supplier under its previous Force India name in 2009.

However the new power unit regulations coming for 2026 create a re-set, and Red Bull has already created its own powertrain division with a view to building a new engine and having control over its own destiny.

Krack, who started work at the Silverstone team last week, said Aston would consider following a similar route.

"First of all I have to say we are happy with the engine partner that we're having,” he said.

“But we have a new set of regulations coming for 2026. With more emphasis, obviously, on electric power than today.

“I think it's normal for brands like Aston Martin that if there are new power unit regulations that you have a look into them, that you carefully investigate if this is strategically the right thing.

“I think it is the right step that F1 is taking, to have a higher hybrid bias, or higher bias over electric power. I've been involved with BMW in both. Formula E is full electric, with the Hypercar it was hybrid, similar to F1, although not the same, I have to say.”

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Krack acknowledged that any decision on creating a bespoke F1 power unit would have to be taken soon.

“Now we are 2022 and the timelines are reasonable to introduce them in '26, because we know that other competitors are also evaluating to make an entry.

“So from a timeline it is reasonable if you take this decision to be on the grid in '26, with your own [power unit], I think it is the right moment to look into it now."

Krack explained that the team has everything it needs in order to become a title contender in the future.

“The infrastructure change that is happening here is tremendous, it's the first new F1 headquarters being built, I think, in 19 years, something like that," he added.

"We will be state of the art, which clearly shows the ambition that Lawrence [Stroll] and the team is having.

“So, yes, it's a five-year plan, we will have all the possibilities or all the facilities that you need to be successful there. so we progress on our journey."