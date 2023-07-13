Subscribe
Previous / French president Macron backs push for F1 return Next / Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close
Formula 1 / British GP News

Krack: British GP was “damage limitation” for Aston Martin F1

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says that the British GP was “damage limitation” for the Silverstone team after Fernando Alonso finished seventh, just pipping Alex Albon.

Adam Cooper
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Alonso lost out to both cars of Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes, but Krack sees the positives as the team still outscored rivals Ferrari by six points to three, although Mercedes made a net gain of 18 points.

The battle for second in the constructors’ championship is currently led by Mercedes on 203 points, with Aston third on 181 and Ferrari fourth on 157.

"Verdict is damage limitation,” said Krack when asked about the weekend by Motorsport.com. “I would say we did not have the performance that we wanted to have on Saturday, Sunday.

"And to go away with scoring more points than Ferrari, I think you can call it damage limitation.”

In three of the last four race weekends, the team has not been in the fight for the podium after Alonso secured six top-three finishes in the opening seven races of the season.

“I always said you cannot have all the time podiums,” said Krack. “We had six podiums in 10 races. I always said there will be also moments where it will be a bit more difficult. And we had now a race where clearly on Saturday, we didn't have the pace that we wanted to have.

“I think going into the race we said we need to rely on our strength today, which is I think is pitstops, race starts, execution, strategy. And it played out quite well. All these we could rely on today. And I think this allowed us to come home still with decent points.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, arrives on the grid with mechanics

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, arrives on the grid with mechanics

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked if he was concerned about McLaren joining the fight at the front, he said: "Concern is the wrong word. I think it confirms what I have always been saying, we need to be careful defining too quickly a pecking order. You will remember me saying this. So we have a swing up and down.

“We have seen in Austria, for example, Mercedes were quite down, in Barcelona, they were very strong. We were very strong in Canada, it's not long ago, where we were fighting for the podium.

“So that is why I always say that we need to wait two, three or four tracks to realise or to be really sure about where the pecking order is. And I think we should maintain that.”

Krack insists the team wants to see how the AMR23 stacks up at a range of different venues that are coming up, including the extremes of Hungary and Spa on consecutive weekends.

“So like a rolling average, in engineering terms, where are we,” he said. “I think then before the shutdown, we can say where we can have a better representation where we are, and this I think will allow us also to define from the race expectation where we have to go.

“I think we also need to consider really we have a lot of races coming that are very different characteristic to the previous ones.

“The calendar is such that you have the less downforce races in the beginning, depending on how you classify them, and there are more races to come down where maybe we can be better. These are all things that we have to see based on the analysis of the next three, I think.”

Krack acknowledged that the team has to focus on improving its one lap place, with Alonso having started only ninth at Silverstone.

"Qualifying is key,” he said. “Especially in circuits where you struggle more to pass like the one that will come, although it is now much easier than it used to be. But I think qualifying performance is key to finish at the front in F1 wherever you go.

“The statistics do not lie. It’s a general improvement that we need to bring on to the car. But it starts with analysing your weaknesses from the current events.”

Krack acknowledged that the team is now expected to be in the top-three fight, hence the focus on the races when it doesn’t.

"I think that is the interesting or the nice part of it,” he said. “The level of expectation has risen from six podiums. I think we sit here now with six podiums in 10 races. It's normal, that the expectations are high.

“And we will continue to try and fulfil the expectations. I think it's a compliment that we have these expectations, it shows that we have done the job."

He added: “Even if it was six podiums in 22, I think it will be very respectable season compared to where we come from, and what our targets for the season were. But we will not give up now and let it go."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

French president Macron backs push for F1 return

Madrid F1 race a step closer as venue boss claims deal is close
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Formula 1

Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break Alpine plans ‘significant’ F1 upgrade before summer break

Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team

Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team

Formula 1

Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team Domenicali not changing mind on 11th F1 team

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Formula 1
British GP

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

Formula 1
British GP

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback  Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

F1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 decision

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe