Verdict: Why Raikkonen is exceeding expectations at Alfa Romeo

In this video, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to assess Raikkonen’s switch back to his old team and explain why he is performing so well.

Raikkonen currently has 31 points in eighth place in the 2019 standings compared to team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi’s one point in 18th place, which reflects the 2007 world champion’s ability to lead a team trying to move up the grid.