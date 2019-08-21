Verdict: Why Raikkonen is exceeding expectations at Alfa Romeo
shares
comments
Aug 21, 2019, 7:11 PM
Kimi Raikkonen is enjoying a strong 2019 Formula 1 season with Alfa Romeo squad, previously known as Sauber, with which the 2007 world champion made his 2001 grand prix debut.
In this video, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to assess Raikkonen’s switch back to his old team and explain why he is performing so well.
Raikkonen currently has 31 points in eighth place in the 2019 standings compared to team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi’s one point in 18th place, which reflects the 2007 world champion’s ability to lead a team trying to move up the grid.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
|Teams
|Alfa Romeo
Verdict: Why Raikkonen is exceeding expectations at Alfa Romeo
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
10:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
11:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
14:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets