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Fans don't get a true picture of driver performance with 2026 F1 rules – but it's fixable, says Haas boss

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
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Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
LIVE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix updates - Charles Leclerc tops FP1 as Aston Martin hits issue
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Alex Brundle believes Kimi Antonelli’s rapid Formula 1 development should concern his rivals

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli's current trajectory in Formula 1 should be "terrifying" for his rivals, according to racing driver and commentator Alex Brundle.

The Italian driver secured his sixth grand prix victory of 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix, fending off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The win extended Antonelli's lead in the drivers' championship to 45 points over Lewis Hamilton and 50 points over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Brundle discussed the 19-year-old's rapid development since his challenging race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2025, where he qualified 19th and finished 16th, during an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast.

"Potentially," he said when asked whether Antonelli is already the complete package.

"There are still some moments I would point to. For example, the yellow flag issue back at the Austrian Grand Prix, where George read the situation perfectly.

"There are a few starts where he doesn't manage the situation perfectly. Don't get me wrong, outside of Formula 1 in the grand scheme of motorsport, you're talking about a brilliant, complete competitor driving against 21 other brilliant, complete competitors. But at the level of Formula 1, he's still relatively early in his career, which should be terrifying for everyone else, shouldn't it?"

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "Are we being robbed slightly of a true comparison given the issues that are going on across the garage with George? Maybe. That is helping with Kimi Antonelli's confidence and his calmness.

"In comparison, for example, to Lando Norris, who painted the radio channels blue when the VSC didn't fall into his pit window, it's really interesting to hear that mindset and an idea of how comfortable he is within the team."

In only his second season in F1, Antonelli became the youngest driver to take the lead in the standings after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix. His success continued as he claimed wins in Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa arrives in the paddock.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
James Key, Technical Director, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas F1 Team hospitality

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Alpine pit crew

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Leonardo Fornaroli, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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