Kimi Antonelli's F1 progress should be "terrifying" for rivals, says Alex Brundle

Kimi Antonelli's current trajectory in Formula 1 should be "terrifying" for his rivals, according to racing driver and commentator Alex Brundle.

The Italian driver secured his sixth grand prix victory of 2026 at the Belgian Grand Prix, fending off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The win extended Antonelli's lead in the drivers' championship to 45 points over Lewis Hamilton and 50 points over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Brundle discussed the 19-year-old's rapid development since his challenging race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2025, where he qualified 19th and finished 16th, during an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast.

"Potentially," he said when asked whether Antonelli is already the complete package.

"There are still some moments I would point to. For example, the yellow flag issue back at the Austrian Grand Prix, where George read the situation perfectly.

"There are a few starts where he doesn't manage the situation perfectly. Don't get me wrong, outside of Formula 1 in the grand scheme of motorsport, you're talking about a brilliant, complete competitor driving against 21 other brilliant, complete competitors. But at the level of Formula 1, he's still relatively early in his career, which should be terrifying for everyone else, shouldn't it?"

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "Are we being robbed slightly of a true comparison given the issues that are going on across the garage with George? Maybe. That is helping with Kimi Antonelli's confidence and his calmness.

"In comparison, for example, to Lando Norris, who painted the radio channels blue when the VSC didn't fall into his pit window, it's really interesting to hear that mindset and an idea of how comfortable he is within the team."

In only his second season in F1, Antonelli became the youngest driver to take the lead in the standings after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix. His success continued as he claimed wins in Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday