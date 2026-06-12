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Kimi Antonelli details Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen support in F1 rise

Kimi Antonelli has praised Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for their support since he joined Formula 1

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli has spoken out about the support he has received from Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The 19-year-old driver, in his second year in the championship, currently leads the drivers' championship by 66 points over Hamilton. His dominant start to the season, which has included five consecutive grand prix victories, has placed him firmly in the championship fight.

Speaking during the drivers' press conference in Barcelona, Antonelli was asked whether Hamilton and Verstappen had offered any specific tips on how to beat his experienced team-mate George Russell, and was also asked about their support in general.

"No, we haven't talked specifically about that. Well, Max, his latest advice was to wait for the red light to go off and wait one second," he joked. "Then unfortunately, yeah, he had the PU issue, but that was his latest advice, which obviously was a joke.

"But no, we haven't talked specifically about that. We talk about a lot of stuff, but not so much about that. He just said to keep doing what I'm doing, keep enjoying, keep being myself, and then the results will come.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

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Photo by: Maya Dehlin Spach / LAT Images via Getty Images

"It's been many drivers, but also, as we're talking specifically about Max and Lewis, they've been very kind as well since I've joined the sport, and they seem to be very supportive as well.

"It's great to see, it's great to witness on my side. But they also don't want to, I mean, we're still competitors at the end of the day, so you still don't want to give too much advice. But yeah, it's been fun, the relationship with them."

After winning the Chinese, Japanese, Miami, Canadian and Monaco Grands Prix, Antonelli leads the championship. Hamilton overtook Russell for second in Monaco and sits 66 points behind the Italian. Russell follows in third, two points behind his former team-mate.

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