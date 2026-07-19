Kimi Antonelli champagne bottle message earns praise after F1 Belgian GP win

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli celebrated his Belgian Grand Prix victory with a public birthday message for his father, Marco.

Antonelli, who started from pole position, secured his sixth win of the season at Spa-Francorchamps after fending off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Following his post-race interview, the 19-year-old signed the bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne with the message, "Happy Birthday, Dad".

Fans were quick to pick up on the moment on social media, with some joking that the Formula 1 driver was "setting unrealistic standards for regular sons".

"Forever a fan of Kimi. What a wholesome moment," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Awww what a great gift for his dad. Dedicating the win to him."

"I’m not crying. You’re crying," someone else posted.

Further comments included: "Another wholesome moment from Kimi, I’ll be happy for him if [when] he becomes WDC."

Antonelli's win at the Belgian Grand Prix has extended his lead in the drivers' championship. Heading into the weekend, he was 25 points clear of his team-mate George Russell in second. Now, after Russell retired from the race due to a collision with Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli sits 45 points ahead of Hamilton in second. Russell dropped to third, five points behind the seven-time champion.

"The momentum was always there. It was just about getting the result," Antonelli said during his televised post-race interview.

"Today, we were a bit lucky with what happened in terms of the championship. That's why you have to take every opportunity because we saw it can really swing very easily, the situation.

"We have to just keep performing, bringing the results and see what happens at the end of the year."

There is just one more round until the summer break. The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place at the Hungaroring from 24-26 July.