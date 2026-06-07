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Kimi Antonelli celebrates Monaco GP win with spectacular harbour jump

Kimi Antonelli celebrated his fifth consecutive win of the 2026 Formula 1 season with a traditional Monaco harbour jump

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli claimed a sensational victory at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix before celebrating in the most quintessential Monte Carlo way: a triumphant jump into the harbour. 

The 19-year-old Italian delivered a masterclass around the unforgiving streets of the principality, converting his pole position into his first win in Monaco. 

As the Mercedes squad gathered to take the celebratory photograph, the team started pushing their colleagues into the water, including Antonelli's father, Marco. Before being pushed by his team, Antonelli launched himself into the marina. 

Fans were quick to applaud the moment. "Anyone noticed the photographer holding a camera (Canon in an underwater camera housing) in the water? That's some dedication to get the photo," one fan posted on Reddit, while another added: "That first picture is going to be one for the books if he gets the WDC."

Antonelli's win in Monaco marked his fifth consecutive grand prix victory of the season, after previous wins in China, Japan, Miami and Canada. He has now extended his lead in the drivers' championship to 66 points. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, has overtaken Antonelli's team-mate George Russell for second in the championship.

 

"Bro auditioning for Aquaman," someone else posted, and another wrote on X: "He won the most chaotic Monaco GP just to face the final boss: the Mediterranean Sea."

Further reactions included: "P1 = Free swimming in Monaco. Into the harbour he goes!" and "Monaco really said, 'finish the race and the swim test' today."

Antonelli doesn't have too much time to celebrate before heading to Barcelona for the seventh round of the season and the second stage of the European leg.

The Barcelona Grand Prix will take place on 12-14 June at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

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