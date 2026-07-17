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Kimi Antonelli admits he sometimes wishes he could go unrecognised as he opens up on rising fame

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Kimi Antonelli admits he sometimes wishes he could go unrecognised as he opens up on rising fame

Kimi Antonelli has opened up about the pressures of fame in Italy, admitting there are times when he wishes he could go unrecognised.

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli has admitted that he sometimes wishes he could go "unrecognised" as he learns to cope with his newfound fame in Italy.

Speaking during the drivers' press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Antonelli was asked how he is dealing with the attention in his home country as his public profile increases. While the Italian welcomes the passionate backing of his local fanbase, he explained that managing the resulting pressure remains a priority for him. 

"It’s great to see the support when I go back home," the current championship leader explained. "As Italians, we’re quite emotional. We show our emotions a lot. So to see the excitement is great. However, you also need to be careful with the expectations that are built. But it’s always great to be back home, especially after a good weekend, to see so much support.

"Also, to the other question of being famous, there are times when you would like not to be recognised when you do certain things, when you go for dinner. But that’s also part of being an athlete.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"To be fair, as long as you’re able to embrace these moments, I think it’s also very nice and very enjoyable. But, of course, there are times when I would like to be unrecognised. At the same time, I know it’s part of it, and I’m very happy this way."

Antonelli, who is only in his second season in F1, currently leads the drivers' championship by 25 points over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in second. The 19-year-old became the youngest driver to lead the standings after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix. He continued his strong form with wins in the three subsequent grands prix in Miami, Canada and Monaco. 

He has not celebrated on the top step of the podium since the race around the streets of Monte Carlo. He retired from the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, finished third in Austria and 15th in Britain.

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