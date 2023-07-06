Key players Snow and Targett-Adams leave F1 organisation

American Snow had served as managing director commercial since February 2022, and after just 18 months in the job he has decided to return to his home country.

A similar route has been taken by several of his fellow countryman who were recruited by Liberty Media to serve in F1 commercial roles and who did not want to make a long-term commitment to living in Europe.

Snow’s immediate predecessor Sean Bratches also opted to return to the USA for family reasons.

Prior to taking the F1 job, Snow had enjoyed two spells working for the NBA in commercial roles, as well as working in esports with Activision Blizzard.

At F1 he was responsible for sponsorship, licensing, esports and marketing and used some of his sports marketing know-how in helping to pull off several big deals with a US flavour, such as that with Paramount Plus.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, on the grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lawyer Targett-Adams had been with F1 for 14 years, having joined in the Bernie Ecclestone era in 2009 as part of the legal team as a senior counsel.

Over the years her focus moved to working with race organisers, and after the Liberty takeover in March 2017 she was named global director of promoters and business relations, before taking the title of race promotions director in January 2020.

She was responsible for putting together the calendar and negotiating race hosting fees, and as such she was the main point of contact at F1 for each of the promoters, by whom she was highly regarded.

Race promotion will now fall under the remit of F1’s top legal player Sasha Woodward-Hill, who serves as general counsel and has been at the organisation since 1996.

It's understood that Targett-Adams will be replaced by an internal appointment in the form of Louise Young, another member of the F1 legal department.

Australian Young joined the F1 organisation in 2018 as legal counsel and has latterly served as lead counsel. She will report to Woodward-Hill.