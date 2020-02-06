Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20
The Haas F1 Team revealed what Formula 1 designers would call a “very beige” 2020 car on Thursday, which continues to feature many of the so-called ‘listed parts’ available via its technical collaboration with Ferrari.
Below are five major areas in which changes have been made, as America’s only F1 team looks to put a horrible 2019 season behind it.
And here’s a closer look at that rear wing endplate design from 2019, thanks to Giorgio Piola…
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Five key design points on the new Haas VF-20
