Video: The key areas hurting Williams' performance

Now we've seen how far off the pace Williams is when it counts in F1 2019, the big question is how can it solve its problems? The team hinted that it has at least identified what those problems are, although it kept its cards close to its chest over what it needs to solve.

Scott Mitchell and Jake Boxall-Legge join Glenn Freeman to discuss why the FW42's "fundamental" troubles go further than a lack of downforce, as we start to uncover what else is wrong with this year's Williams