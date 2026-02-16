Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Keanu Reeves lifts the lid on Cadillac F1 documentary: "It's very intense"

Keanu Reeves is producing a behind-the-scenes documentary with the Cadillac Formula 1 team

Lydia Mee
Published:
Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is in the process of working with the Cadillac Formula 1 team to create a documentary on the newest team to join the grid.

The documentary was announced in July 2025 and aims to give a behind-the-scenes look at the American outfit's journey to the championship.

"I'm part of a documentary about Cadillac Formula 1. Kind of the creation, working on the bid and their journey to the first race in March," the actor explained to F1 TV while he was at the Bahrain International Circuit during pre-season testing.

Reeves previously fronted a four-part docuseries on Brawn GP, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which was released in 2023 on Disney+ and BBC.

"How amazing and profound," Reeves added when asked what he had learned while working on the two documentaries. "It's very intense from the outside. I mean if we look at the race car, looking down the track, just the technical side of it, putting a team together, what it takes to have the car, all of the elements, being a rules regulation change.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Because we were telling the early story of the team before they even got into Formula 1, some of the background of the FIA, FOM and just kind of that world."

CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac F1 team Dan Towriss said of the documentary at the time it was announced: “This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive. We’re honored to work with Keanu, whose passion and knowledge of racing runs deep, and proud to partner with GM on this incredible story.

“We have an opportunity to welcome a new generation of fans to Formula 1 and Keanu’s creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey.”

