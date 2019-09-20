Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
Juan Pablo Montoya has enjoyed wide-ranging success in motorsport with victories in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. On the occasion of his 44th birthday, we list all of his top-level victories.
1999 Long Beach
Photo by: Sutton Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 5th
1999 Nazareth
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st
1999 Rio de Janeiro
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 3rd
1999 Cleveland
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st
1999 Mid-Ohio
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 8th
1999 Chicago
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 10th
1999 Vancouver
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st
2000 Indy 500
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Chip Ganassi Racing. G-Force GF05, Oldsmobile V8. Started: 2nd
2000 Milwaukee
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 1st
2000 Michigan 500
Photo by: Robert Kurtycz
Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 7th
2000 Gateway
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 1st
2001 Italian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Williams FW23, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
2003 Monaco GP
Photo by: BMW AG
Williams FW25, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd
2003 German GP
Photo by: BMW AG
Williams FW25, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
2004 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Williams FW26, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
2005 British GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd
2005 Italian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 1st
2005 Brazilian GP
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd
2007 Daytona 24
Photo by: Earl Ma
Chip Ganassi. Riley Mk XI, Lexus 5.0 L V8. Starting grid: 14th
2007 Mexico 200
Photo by: Getty Images
Chip Ganassi Racing. Dodge, Dodge. Starting grid: 3rd.
2007 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma)
Photo by: Todd Corzett
Chip Ganassi Racing. Dodge, Dodge. Starting grid: 32nd
2008 Daytona 24
Photo by: Eric Gilbert
Chip Ganassi. Riley Mk XI, Lexus 5.0 L V8. Starting grid: 6th
2010 Watkins Glen
Photo by: Adriano Manocchia
Earnhardt Ganassi Racing. Chevrolet, Chevrolet. Started: 3rd
2013 Daytona 24
Photo by: Eric Gilbert
Chip Ganassi Racing. Riley Mk. XXVI, BMW 5.0L V8. Started: 1st
2014 Pocono
Photo by: Chris Jones
Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 1st
2015 St Petersburg
Photo by: Jose Mario Dias
Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 4th
2015 Indy 500
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 15th
2016 St. Petersburg
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 4th
2019 Mid-Ohio
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 3rd
2019 Detroit
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 1st
2019 Laguna Seca
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 2nd
