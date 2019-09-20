Formula 1
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

shares
comments
Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 2:19 PM

Juan Pablo Montoya has enjoyed wide-ranging success in motorsport with victories in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. On the occasion of his 44th birthday, we list all of his top-level victories.

Slider
List

1999 Long Beach

1999 Long Beach
1/31

Photo by: Sutton Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 5th

1999 Nazareth

1999 Nazareth
2/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st

1999 Rio de Janeiro

1999 Rio de Janeiro
3/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 3rd

1999 Cleveland

1999 Cleveland
4/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st

1999 Mid-Ohio

1999 Mid-Ohio
5/31

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 8th

1999 Chicago

1999 Chicago
6/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 10th

1999 Vancouver

1999 Vancouver
7/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Reynard 99i, Honda V8T. Started: 1st

2000 Indy 500

2000 Indy 500
8/31

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Chip Ganassi Racing. G-Force GF05, Oldsmobile V8. Started: 2nd

2000 Milwaukee

2000 Milwaukee
9/31

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 1st

2000 Michigan 500

2000 Michigan 500
10/31

Photo by: Robert Kurtycz

Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 7th

2000 Gateway

2000 Gateway
11/31

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Lola B2k/00, Toyota V8. Started: 1st

2001 Italian GP

2001 Italian GP
12/31

Photo by: Sutton Images

Williams FW23, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

2003 Monaco GP

2003 Monaco GP
13/31

Photo by: BMW AG

Williams FW25, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd

2003 German GP

2003 German GP
14/31

Photo by: BMW AG

Williams FW25, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

2004 Brazilian GP

2004 Brazilian GP
15/31

Photo by: Sutton Images

Williams FW26, BMW 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

2005 British GP

2005 British GP
16/31

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 3rd

2005 Italian GP

2005 Italian GP
17/31

Photo by: Sutton Images

McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 1st

2005 Brazilian GP

2005 Brazilian GP
18/31

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-20, Mercedes 3.0 V10. Started: 2nd

2007 Daytona 24

2007 Daytona 24
19/31

Photo by: Earl Ma

Chip Ganassi. Riley Mk XI, Lexus 5.0 L V8. Starting grid: 14th

2007 Mexico 200

2007 Mexico 200
20/31

Photo by: Getty Images

Chip Ganassi Racing. Dodge, Dodge. Starting grid: 3rd.

2007 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma)

2007 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma)
21/31

Photo by: Todd Corzett

Chip Ganassi Racing. Dodge, Dodge. Starting grid: 32nd

2008 Daytona 24

2008 Daytona 24
22/31

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Chip Ganassi. Riley Mk XI, Lexus 5.0 L V8. Starting grid: 6th

2010 Watkins Glen

2010 Watkins Glen
23/31

Photo by: Adriano Manocchia

Earnhardt Ganassi Racing. Chevrolet, Chevrolet. Started: 3rd

2013 Daytona 24

2013 Daytona 24
24/31

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Chip Ganassi Racing. Riley Mk. XXVI, BMW 5.0L V8. Started: 1st

2014 Pocono

2014 Pocono
25/31

Photo by: Chris Jones

Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 1st

2015 St Petersburg

2015 St Petersburg
26/31

Photo by: Jose Mario Dias

Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 4th

2015 Indy 500

2015 Indy 500
27/31

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 15th

2016 St. Petersburg

2016 St. Petersburg
28/31

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Team Penske. Dallara DW12, Chevrolet. Started: 4th

2019 Mid-Ohio

2019 Mid-Ohio
29/31

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 3rd

2019 Detroit

2019 Detroit
30/31

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 1st

2019 Laguna Seca

2019 Laguna Seca
31/31

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Acura Team Penske. Acura ARX-05, Acura 3.5 V6T. Started: 2nd

