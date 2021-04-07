Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Thought leadership series
Topic

Thought leadership series

Main
Previous / F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances Next / Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 / Special feature

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

By:

Juan Pablo Montoya lit up Formula One twenty years ago, has been an IndyCar champion and Indy500 winner, and is still active today competing in IndyCar and Le Mans.

His son Sebastian is now on the racing ladder in the Italian and German F4 series. Juan Pablo spends a lot of his time today thinking about the education of young drivers and how the sport needs to adapt to attract younger fans. He also believes that esports plays a vital role in the future of the sport and in bringing the racing community closer.

Juan Pablo, let's start by looking at the two series that you are most closely associated with Formula One and IndyCar. What kind of shape do you think these series are in today?

I think they're in really good shape. Formula One has been very interesting since Liberty came in and there have been a lot of changes and honestly, when you go to the paddock it's shocking how much nicer it is nowadays than it used to be.

You mean less political?

It’s just nicer, people are way friendlier. It's a much nicer place to be. With IndyCar, I think Roger (Penske) taking over last year was really good, especially with the pandemic. If Roger hadn’t been there the series would have been in major jeopardy.  Roger has a big passion for IndyCar, the Indy 500, and its traditions. He'll find ways to maintain traditions but make the place even better. The attention to detail with Roger is incredible.

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Formula One is making some big rule changes to bring the field closer together, things that could never have been imagined during your time, like that the back of the field teams getting more time for aero development compared to the top teams and budget caps which were a dream when you were racing in Formula One. But it's a reality now. Do you think these things put Formula One on the right track for the future?

Yes, as long as they can control it. I'm sure people will find loopholes like always, but as time goes on it is going to get better. The top teams really have no limit, they do whatever they need to do to win. Getting everybody closer together is going to be better for the show. I believe the better teams will still win; the guys with the best ideas if you give them half of the time they will probably do an even better job, that's the problem! It's going to be interesting with Liberty Media and F1.  You're going to start realizing that the attention span of people gets smaller so you can’t hope people sit down and watch one race on TV for two hours. People like us that love the sport, we do it. The younger generations are going to struggle. I think what F1 is talking about is sprint races and this is the way forward.

IndyCar has a slightly different challenge as they weigh up where they go for the future because the DNA of IndyCar is any number of drivers can compete for wins and be contenders, little teams can compete with the bigger teams and it's wheel to wheel racing. How would you like to see them develop the IndyCar product for the future?

I think IndyCar is on the right path. The two things they are really talking about is the hybrid system that I believe is coming and they're looking at a lot more power. I think that's a must in IndyCar. One of the main attractions of the CART era of IndyCar racing was the amount of power. Because nowadays it's a fun car to drive, but it lacks that signature of an IndyCar that when you got on the gas it was like – "Oh my God!" – you know what I mean? So I think that that will definitely help.

 

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Your son Sebastian is now racing in F4 in Italy and Germany. Has bringing a child up through the ranks of racing changed your view on the development of young drivers?

It has opened my eyes to a lot of things, like why a lot of the younger guys now struggle with understanding what the car needs and understanding which direction to drive a team forward because they're brought up even from karting to hear: "This is a setup, this is how you need to run the chassis, this is how we run it." And that's a really bad thing. For the team it is the easiest way, they say: "Boy, you're the problem, not the car." But the biggest problem with that is you might have a really good talent that hates the car. And if you would adjust the car for that talent, he would probably beat everybody else. But with what you're giving him he'll never succeed. And when you get to the top levels; I've done IndyCar and WEC testing this year, and you see it. Everybody that is young will drive whatever they are given and they can drive it terribly. But as a team to be able to go from there to win races when you're going against a Penske or a Ganassi or Andretti, it makes it really difficult, because they've got experienced guys that grew up with the same theory as me; you’ve got to make the car drive better. And the people that make the car drive better are the people that win the races.

Today’s teenagers have never known a world that wasn't digital. They've never known a world that didn't have iPhones. And the way they go about problem-solving is very different. How does that manifest itself with racing drivers in terms of the way they solve problems - when you see how Sebastian's mind works and some of the other young drivers that you're helping?

It's interesting because they're so young, and they understand data and telemetry; you show a 10- or 12-year-old a data plot, they understand it. They know exactly what they're looking at. And that's unbelievable. You know, the first time I saw a data plot was 1995, my first time in Europe, I was 20 years old. So time changes.

 

Photo by: Sutton Images

So how do you go about coaching young drivers the things that are important in terms of physics, weight transfer, and so on?

I'm a big believer in simplicity. Simplify things. There's no need for the background. As you get older, you start understanding physics. If I tell a 10-year old, "Don't get out of the gas like this, because you're transferring the weight to the front tires..." They don't care. They just need to know that if they lift too much, the thing's going to snap and you're going to get in trouble. For me, videos seem to be a big help. Because when they're too young, and you show them telemetry, they see the speed and everything, but it's very hard to relate the telemetry and the speed to a certain place on the track. I've done it forever, so I can spend two minutes looking at telemetry and I'll find the same things as if I were to spend an hour. For them, it's really important to relate what part of the corner it is and how you do it. So we look at it so they understand it. Then you look at the videos and you say, "Here is the problem." So that makes it a lot easier.

 

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The other thing that exists now that didn't exist when you were coming through the ranks is gaming and esports as a platform in its own right, I mean, you can have a whole parallel racing career in esports, as we see with Lando, with Max Verstappen. You're very active, Fernando Alonso’s very active. But it's also very attractive as a funnel for new talent in racing and for new fans of racing as well. So how do you evaluate esports?

I think esports open the door for somebody that doesn't have the means to race because nowadays if you're going to race properly, you're going to spend a lot of money. With what you spend for one go-kart race, you'd have probably the best simulator available. And from there on, you don't need anything else. In a year you're going to spend about 100 bucks on games, maybe buy a couple more tracks, but that's it. But for a normal family where the parent works from nine to five, they don't have time to take the kids to a kart track or maybe don't believe that racing is a career, I think esports is a good way. When you race you realize how much time you have to spend in a simulator, how much dedication you've got to put in, and how it really trains the mind to be consistent, to be on time, to be on target, to do everything that way it needs to be done. One of the key things with racing is making sure everything is done right and you can repeat it. Going fast in a lap is simple; going fast over 10 laps and doing the same thing is harder because your mind wanders. You get to the braking point and think, "That was easy maybe I can try a little more" and your mind starts playing tricks on you and that's where the mistake comes. When you're under pressure you always look for where you can find more. And esports is a good base to train all that.

 

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

You competed last year in many of those fantastic virtual events during the lockdown. What I really appreciated was the unique situations like the Le Mans 24 Virtual where you had driver combinations you could never put together in the real world because their teams wouldn't allow it, but also the relationships you're able to have with other drivers and also with gamers and fans.

The thing that I found really interesting is you create a really close relationship with a lot of drivers you never met before, and you end up in chats with them and talking to them and then you meet them in real life and you laugh about it – it's really good. I think it brings the racing community a lot closer. A lot of guys like Leclerc or Lando or Max they're gamers big time and a lot of the younger guys race against them, and they start having relationships with these guys that they would never meet otherwise and they may be their heroes. So it makes racing a lot more approachable for the outside world.

shares
comments
F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

Previous article

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

Next article

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , General
Author James Allen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

31min
3
Formula 1

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

23h
4
Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

40min
5
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

16h
Latest news
Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

31m
Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

40m
F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

1h
High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

3h
Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

5h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
20h

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

James Allen More from
James Allen
Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"
Video Inside
General / Special feature

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it Prime
General / Commentary

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1 engine gains may not be known for four more races

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

Latest news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

High-downforce tracks vs power tracks in F1 – differences explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.