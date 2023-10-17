Premier League footballers and champion boxer among Alpine F1 investors

In June, the Renault Group parent company announced that it had sold a 24% stake in its grand prix team to an investor group in exchange for €200million. It valued the whole outfit at €900m.

The consortium is made up of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Efforts Investments - the latter led by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who also own Wrexham AFC, plus fellow actor Michael B Jordan also listed as a co-investor.

Otro Capital has now revealed a host of sport stars have now contributed to this £200m buy-in.

These include four-time golf major champion Rory McIlroy, Olympic gold medallist boxer and two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plus ex-Chelsea and Manchester United player Mata.

Alexander-Arnold is also listed. He is tangentially linked to Otro Capital, since its investment partner RedBird Capital Partners holds the third-largest stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns his Premier League club Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, who has attended F1 races over recent seasons, said: “I’m excited to be joining Otro Capital’s group as an investor into Alpine F1 along with my brother Tyler.

“Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I’ve seen first-hand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is.

“Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid, at a time when F1 is facing incredible growth as a sport.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, in the pits Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“As a footballer, I understand the importance of teamwork, innovation and determination in achieving goals.”

Also listed among the new high-profile backers are Kansas City Chiefs American Football players Patrick Mahomes (two-time Super Bowl MVP), Travis Kelce (double Super Bowl winner) and Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital, investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

An Otro Capital company statement read: “The addition of these championship-winning international athletes and sports investors will bolster Otro Capital’s strategic partnership with Alpine F1, combining premium expertise across different areas of the sports ecosystem and driving Alpine F1’s reach to a world of new fans.

“The new investors will help drive global awareness for Alpine F1 and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

“Otro Capital is excited to welcome these new strategic partners into its existing group of premiere investors in Alpine F1, which includes RedBird Capital Partners, Maximum Effort Investments, the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors.”