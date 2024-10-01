All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Jos Verstappen on key Red Bull members leaving: 'This is what I warned about'

Jos Verstappen says that the departure of several key members of the Red Bull F1 team, is precisely what he warned about earlier this year

Erwin Jaeggi
Erwin Jaeggi
Upd:
Jos Verstappen arrives at the circuit

The decision of several key figures at Red Bull Racing to leave the F1 team is exactly what Jos Verstappen feared at the beginning of the year, the former F1 driver has told Motorsport.com.

At the start of the year, the father of three-time world champion Max Verstappen claimed that 'the team is in danger of being torn apart', so long as Christian Horner - who was accused by a female employee of inappropriate and controlling behaviour - continued to act as team principal of the Milton Keynes based outfit.

"It can't go on the way it is. It will explode", he told Mail Sport. "There is tension here while he remains in position."

Read Also:

Last week, it was announced that Red Bull's Head of Race Strategy Will Courtenay is leaving to join rivals McLaren as the team's new sporting director.

The Briton had been with Red Bull for more than twenty years, having joined when the team was still competing under the Jaguar guise.

Courtenay's planned departure follows those of chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who will become managing technical partner at Aston Martin, and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who will join Audi's Formula 1 project as team principal.

"Yes, this is what I warned about", Jos Verstappen responded to Motorsport.com at the East Belgian Rally last weekend, when asked about another veteran team member leaving Red Bull Racing.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talk in the garage as mechanics work on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talk in the garage as mechanics work on the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The team then says: 'Oh, it doesn't matter, we have someone else [who we can put on that position].'

"But it's too many people now [leaving]. And Max gets questions about it every time and so on. So yeah, I think it's just not good, what's happening at the moment."

Horner, who has been cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour after an internal investigation by an independent lawyer, said on multiple occasions that Red Bull has enough strength in depth to cope with the departure of an individual.

But Verstappen senior believes: "He [Horner] always glosses over it."

On track, things have not been going smoothly for Red Bull for a while now.

While Verstappen won seven of the first ten races of the 2024 F1 season, he is without a win in eight races and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw McLaren overtake Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings. 

Furthermore, Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship shrunk to 52 points at the last race in Singapore after Lando Norris dominated the event.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article A new era of Lewis Hamilton fashion has arrived
Next article Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner

Top Comments

Erwin Jaeggi
More from
Erwin Jaeggi
Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"

Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"

Formula 1
Ben Sulayem thinks FIA isn't getting enough credit: "We only get rubbish"
Exclusive: Jos Verstappen on FIA swearing row - ‘The most ridiculous thing’

Exclusive: Jos Verstappen on FIA swearing row - ‘The most ridiculous thing’

Formula 1
Exclusive: Jos Verstappen on FIA swearing row - ‘The most ridiculous thing’
Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage

Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage

Formula 1
Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner

Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner

Formula 1
Marko wanted Ricciardo out after Spanish GP, reveals Horner
Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1

Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1

Formula 1
Marko: Verstappen has to be taken seriously on threat to quit F1

Latest news

Viry staff hits out at Renault's F1 engine decision

Viry staff hits out at Renault's F1 engine decision

F1 Formula 1
Viry staff hits out at Renault's F1 engine decision
Rossi could quit WEC to downscale racing programme in 2025

Rossi could quit WEC to downscale racing programme in 2025

WEC WEC
Fuji
Rossi could quit WEC to downscale racing programme in 2025
Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach

Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Aston Martin: “Foolish” to ignore McLaren’s upgrade approach
McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

F3 FIA F3
Monza
McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

Prime

Discover prime content
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
Why long Sainz courtship was only one factor in eventual Williams union
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jonathan Noble
The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global