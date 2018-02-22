Jolyon Palmer joins BBC radio team for F1 analyst role

Ex-Renault Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer will be part of the BBC’s Formula 1 radio coverage this season.

Palmer will join Jennie Gow and Jack Nicholls in the BBC 5 Live F1 commentary team for the 2018 campaign, and feature on the BBC Sport website as an analyst.

The 27-year-old started 35 grands prix with the Renault team across the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, earning a best result of sixth.

He stood down for the final four races of last season to make way for Carlos Sainz Jr, who had already been confirmed as his replacement for 2018.

“I've worked with Jennie and Jack a lot but am more used to being grilled by them,” said Palmer. “It's going to be great joining them in the commentary team and to get to ask the questions myself.

“I'm fascinated to see how the inter-team rivalry plays out and hope I'll be able to bring my own knowledge of the personalities involved to shed further light on the relationships.”

The BBC’s radio commentary covers every F1 session across its 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra frequencies, and is also available via the BBC Sport website and app and the official F1 live timing app.