Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

Jolyon Palmer joins BBC radio team for F1 analyst role

0 shares
Jolyon Palmer joins BBC radio team for F1 analyst role
Jolyon Palmer, Renault Sport F1 Team on the drivers parade
Jolyon Palmer, Renault Sport F1 Team
Jolyon Palmer, Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
22/02/2018 07:40

Ex-Renault Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer will be part of the BBC’s Formula 1 radio coverage this season.

Palmer will join Jennie Gow and Jack Nicholls in the BBC 5 Live F1 commentary team for the 2018 campaign, and feature on the BBC Sport website as an analyst.

The 27-year-old started 35 grands prix with the Renault team across the 2016 and 2017 campaigns, earning a best result of sixth.

He stood down for the final four races of last season to make way for Carlos Sainz Jr, who had already been confirmed as his replacement for 2018.  

“I've worked with Jennie and Jack a lot but am more used to being grilled by them,” said Palmer. “It's going to be great joining them in the commentary team and to get to ask the questions myself.

“I'm fascinated to see how the inter-team rivalry plays out and hope I'll be able to bring my own knowledge of the personalities involved to shed further light on the relationships.”

The BBC’s radio commentary covers every F1 session across its 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra frequencies, and is also available via the BBC Sport website and app and the official F1 live timing app.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Jolyon Palmer
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page