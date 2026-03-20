Jolyon Palmer dismisses Lewis Hamilton regret claims after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese GP win

Former Formula 1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer has shot down claims that Lewis Hamilton may have mixed emotions after Kimi Antonelli's Chinese Grand Prix win.

The seven-time champion made the blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the start of 2025, leaving behind the team he had spent 12 seasons with and claimed six of his seven championship titles to fulfil a lifelong dream of racing in red.

Hamilton faced difficulties in his first season with the Maranello outfit as he adjusted to the new team. Aside from a victory in the Chinese sprint race, his best finish in 2025 was fourth place at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian, British and United States Grands Prix.

Taking his place at the Brackley outfit was then-18-year-old Antonelli, who finished the 2025 drivers' championship just six points behind Hamilton.

Now, at the second round of the 2026 season, the Italian driver claimed his maiden F1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix. As Hamilton celebrated on the podium with his successor, many questioned whether the Briton might have regretted his career move.

"I don't feel like that is the case," Palmer told F1 TV when asked if Hamilton could have mixed emotions after Antonelli's win and his first podium finish with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

"I mean, he knew what he was doing, switching to Ferrari after all those years at Mercedes. It's probably the last chapter of his career, and he's doing something legendary, driving for Ferrari and getting them back to the podium. And he knows as well that they're in the fight, Ferrari.

"It was another one of those tantalising days like Melbourne, where they're in the lead. Can they do something? And then, just over time, the juggernaut Mercedes comes back through and passes them. But I feel like it's not going to be too long before they can take the fight all the way to the chequered flag in the race.

"There will be more tracks coming up as well, where track position, if they get it at the start, could win them the race."