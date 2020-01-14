How injured Herbert drove “beyond the pain threshold” on F1 debut
British Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert started over 160 grands prix and won three of them – two for Benetton in 1995 and one for Stewart Grand Prix in ’99. But his F1 career might never have got past his debut in the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix...
Still recovering from his horrendous foot injuries from his terrible Formula 3000 crash at Brands Hatch the year before, Herbert explains in this video from Autosport International just how he “went beyond the pain threshold” by deliberately allowing his injured ankle – which was “the size of a melon” – to smash into the side of the cockpit on the out-lap…
Click the play icon on the video above to get the full story.
Johnny Herbert
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
