Opinion: Responding to Jeremy Clarkson’s scathing F1 rant

From the suggestion of removing stewards completely, and rewarding dangerous drivers, to making the cars more robust, Clarkson touched on a number of issues during what even he admitted became a rant.

In this response, Motorsport Network’s Glenn Freeman grasps the nettle and attempts to expand on some of the valid points Clarkson made about the problems with modern day F1, while also explaining why some of his arguments do not make any sense and should not be taken seriously.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below...