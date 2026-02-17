Skip to main content

Formula 1 Second Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Jenson Button reveals the one F1 perk champions get “for life”

Jenson Button has explained that Formula 1 world champions receive a lifetime “red pass” granting all-access paddock entry

Lydia Mee
Published:
Jenson Button

Jenson Button

Photo by: Ahmad AlShehab / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jenson Button has revealed a special paddock privilege that Formula 1 drivers receive after winning a drivers' championship title.

The Briton shared insight into the life of an F1 champion in a video posted by Sky Sports F1, including whether drivers are able to keep the championship trophy, how the trophies are transported, what drivers have time for outside of racing and how he managed the pressure of fighting for a title.

Asked if there were any paddock perks that came with clinching his title, the 2009 champion explained: "Yes. So, I've got a red pass for life, which is awesome.

"So a red pass is basically all-access. You can go on the grid, pitlane, media areas. So yeah, you have to have won a world championship to have that for life, which is kind of cool."

Other F1 champions who are frequently seen making the most of their red passes are four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve and three-time champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

Button, who retired from racing at the end of the 2025 World Endurance Championship season, was recently appointed team ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team. As part of his new role, Button will represent the Silverstone outfit at global events, media engagements and partner programmes.

Jenson Button. Aston Martin Team Ambassador

Jenson Button. Aston Martin Team Ambassador

Photo by: Aston Martin

"Joining Aston Martin Aramco during such a transformative time in the team and the sport's history is really exciting for me," Button said at the time of the announcement at the beginning of February 2026.

"Honda's new works partnership with the team was a huge draw and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador. The 2026 season is going to be fascinating and being part of such an ambitious team is a real opportunity. I can't wait for Melbourne!"

