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Jenson Button names key figure behind Kimi Antonelli's stunning Mercedes form

Jenson Button has credited Peter Bonnington’s calming influence as a key factor behind Kimi Antonelli’s impressive performance

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has heaped praise on Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington for his "calming" influence on Kimi Antonelli after the Italian teenager secured pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season. In only his second season in the championship, the 19-year-old has secured five consecutive grand prix victories in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco. 

His strong performance has continued at Silverstone this weekend. He won the sprint race after taking the lead from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and has now secured pole position for the grand prix on Sunday.

According to Button, an important factor in Antonelli's success is his race engineer. Bonnington, affectionately known as Bono, has previously worked with Michael Schumacher and Hamilton. 

"That was amazing, really impressive. It feels like nothing fazes him. That's what I don't understand," Button explained on Sky Sports F1 after qualifying.

"With the management of Toto and Bono, his engineer, it's helped him grow in the sport.

Kimi Antonelli, Peter Bonnington

Kimi Antonelli, Peter Bonnington

Photo by: Reginald Mathalone / NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Bono is a very calming character. Kimi, at times, this year has got very excited on the radio during a race, but Bono is the calming voice that brings him back down to earth."

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle also noted how comfortable Antonelli looks in the Mercedes machinery. "Antonelli's looking ever more comfortable as championship leader," he said.

"Mercedes is like a second family to him and that matters a lot - when you feel really valued in your team.

"I had both experiences of that and it dramatically affected my performance."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will join Antonelli on the front row of the grid on Sunday. Hamilton and Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell will complete the second row.

The British Grand Prix will take place at 3pm on Sunday 5 July.

Photos from British GP - Saturday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans show their support for McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
A young fan shows support for Scuderia Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz Sr., Williams, Zak Brown, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Laura Mueller, Race Engineer of Haas F1

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans in the Landostand grandstand

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Kika Cerqueira Gomes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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