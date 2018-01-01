Japanese GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Suzuka pitlane at the Japanese GP on Friday, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.
Pirelli tyre mounted on Red Bull RB14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The ribbed rear wheel rim design that’s been employed by Red Bull for some time now to help manage the temperature of the tyres.
Front wing on Red Bull Racing RB14
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A close-up of the updated front wing endplate used by Red Bull, featuring an additional slot toward the rear of the surface to help turn airflow outboard.
Red Bull Racing RB14 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A forward view of Red Bull’s front wing shows how the endplate now features two dividing sections toward the end of the surface in order to turn flow outboard.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL33 with aero paint
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
The MCL33 doused with flo-viz paint as the team continues to search for answers on its aerodynamic deficit.
Ferrari SF71H floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close-up of the new floor slot introduced by Ferrari in Japan, which runs from the edge of the floor to the vertical strake. Note how efficiency would be drastically reduced though, as tyre debris has collected between it and the strake.
Ferrari SF71H floor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The older specification floor from Ferrari, as comparison, which features a narrower slot ahead of the rear tyre.
Ferrari SF71H front brake duct detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A new front brake duct fence for Ferrari features an L-shaped appendage at the base, used to divert the airflow where they deem necessary downstream.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 with rear aero sensor
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The STR13 with a large kiel probe array mounted behind it, collecting data on the airflow passing through the diffuser and off the rear wheels.
McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on rear wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Flo-viz painted on the rear wing of the McLaren MCL33 which once again features the more conventional rear wing endplates first raced last time out in Russia.
McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on front suspension
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
More flo-viz on the McLaren, this time on the suspension elements and bridge of the nose, as the team investigate where it may be going wrong.
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on front suspension
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
A sideways shot of the same area with the flo-viz applied gives us a great visual interpretation of how the airflow moves around that area of the car.
McLaren MCL33 front wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Instrumentation to measure the movement of the front wing is installed within teardrop-shaped housings on the McLaren MCL33 for Free Practice.
McLaren MCL33 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The strakeless rear wing endplates employed by McLaren in Russia and once again in Japan.
Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18 nose and front wing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A fantastic shot of the underside of Renault’s front wing, giving up plenty of the detail normally out of reach.
Ferrari, Red Bull Racing
