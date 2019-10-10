Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, meets a fan!
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Helmet of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
Helmet of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
Helmet of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Sergio Perez, Racing Point walks the track
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Young fans with Pirelli tyre
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Fans
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing mechanics arrive with parts
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practice
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Young Fans with Pirelli tyres
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with Marc Gené
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso walks the track
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren in the Press Conference
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team waves to fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport and Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, meets a fan
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans outside of the AMG Mercedes F1 garage
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Track overview
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, starring its amazing fans.
