Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
1/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail

Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail
2/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso STR14

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso STR14
3/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso
4/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
5/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
6/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 being pushed by team members

McLaren MCL34 being pushed by team members
7/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
8/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
9/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
10/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
11/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Rear wing of the Red Bull Racing RB15

Rear wing of the Red Bull Racing RB15
12/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 locks a wheel

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 locks a wheel
13/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
14/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
15/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
16/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
17/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
18/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leaves the garage

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leaves the garage
19/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
20/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
21/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, locks up

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, locks up
22/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
23/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
24/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
25/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
26/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
27/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
28/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
29/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
30/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
31/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
32/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
33/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
34/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
35/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
36/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
37/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
38/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
39/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
40/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
41/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
42/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics prepare the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, for wet weather, in the garage

Ferrari mechanics prepare the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, for wet weather, in the garage
43/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wet weather preparations with sand bags

Wet weather preparations with sand bags
44/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, covered in flow viz paint

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, covered in flow viz paint
45/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
46/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
47/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
48/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
49/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A Toro Rosso fan with a customised outfit

A Toro Rosso fan with a customised outfit
50/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

By:
Oct 11, 2019, 3:50 PM

Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, as the cars hit the track for the only practice running of the Typhoon-disrupted weekend.

