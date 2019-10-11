Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday
Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Naoki Yamamoto, Toro Rosso and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL34 being pushed by team members
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Rear wing of the Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 locks a wheel
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, leads Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, and Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leaves the garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, locks up
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics prepare the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, for wet weather, in the garage
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Wet weather preparations with sand bags
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, covered in flow viz paint
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A Toro Rosso fan with a customised outfit
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, as the cars hit the track for the only practice running of the Typhoon-disrupted weekend.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Japanese GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Japanese GP: Best images from Suzuka on Friday
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 11 Oct
|
03:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 11 Oct
|
07:00
14:00
|
|QU
|Sun 13 Oct
|
03:00
10:00
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
07:10
14:10
|
