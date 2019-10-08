Japanese GP: All the winners since 1976
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Jenson Button, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2008 Fernando Alonso, Renault
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
Photo by: Sutton Images
2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2003 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
Photo by: Brousseau Photo
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1997 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
1996 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1994 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1992 Ricciardo Patrese, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1991 Gerhard Berger, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1990 Nelson Piquet, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1989 Alessandro Nannini, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1987 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1977 James Hunt, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1976 Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
The Japanese Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1976 – a title-deciding race at Fuji for James Hunt over Niki Lauda, won by Mario Andretti. Michael Schumacher has the most victories of all-time here with six, one ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here are all the winners from across the years…
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Japanese GP Tickets
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Japanese GP: All the winners since 1976
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 11 Oct
|
18:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 11 Oct
|
22:00
14:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 12 Oct
|
20:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 12 Oct
|
23:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
22:10
14:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by