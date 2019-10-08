Formula 1
Formula 1 / Japanese GP

Japanese GP: All the winners since 1976

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

1/34

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2/34

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

3/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4/34

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5/34

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

6/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

7/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Jenson Button, McLaren

8/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

9/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

10/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Fernando Alonso, Renault

11/34

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2007 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

12/34

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

13/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2005 Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren

14/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

15/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

2003 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

16/34

Photo by: Brousseau Photo

2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

17/34

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2001 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

18/34

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

19/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1999 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

20/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

21/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1997 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

22/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1996 Damon Hill, Williams

23/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Michael Schumacher, Benetton

24/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1994 Damon Hill, Williams

25/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1993 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

26/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1992 Ricciardo Patrese, Williams

27/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1991 Gerhard Berger, McLaren

28/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1990 Nelson Piquet, Benetton

29/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1989 Alessandro Nannini, Benetton

30/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1988 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

31/34

Photo by: Sutton Images

1987 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

32/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1977 James Hunt, McLaren

33/34

Photo by: LAT Images

1976 Mario Andretti, Lotus

34/34

Photo by: LAT Images

By:
Oct 8, 2019, 8:13 PM

The Japanese Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1976 – a title-deciding race at Fuji for James Hunt over Niki Lauda, won by Mario Andretti. Michael Schumacher has the most victories of all-time here with six, one ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here are all the winners from across the years…

Series Formula 1

Event Japanese GP
Author Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley

