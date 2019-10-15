Japanese GP: Best of team radio

Vettel scores first pole since Canada 1 / 10 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Team: “Pole position! Pole position!”

Vettel: “Yes guys! Yes guys! Grazie ragazie”.

Team: “Super Seb! Super, super, super!”



Leclerc and Verstappen clash at turn 2 2 / 10 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Leclerc: “Oh, got damage.”

Ferrari: “Copy, we are checking it.”

Red Bull to Verstappen: “Race control have said there’s no investigation ongoing for that incident.”

Verstappen: “What? What the …. ? What the.....? Where should I go? He just ***** understeered into my car.”

Hulkenberg makes a rocketing start 3 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Hulkenberg: “But did you see the start man? The first lap? That was awesome.”

Team: “That was awesome mate!”



Leclerc and Ferrari show hesitation to make a pitstop after early damage 4 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Team: “Box now, box, box now, box.”

Leclerc: “Why don’t we continue a little bit more?”

Team: “We need to box this lap, box.”

Leclerc: “Copy box but just to let you know the car doesn’t feel that bad. I know it probably looks but the car is quite ok. Do you confirm me that we need to box?”

Team: “Stay out, stay out, stay out.”

later

Team: “And box now, box. We need to box this lap. Box this lap.”

Leclerc: “I….yeah….it was quite ok.”

Hamilton questions strategy call after losing time compared to Bottas, Vettel 5 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Team: “Valtteri’s nearly got a full pit stop.”

Hamilton: “How have I lost that much time?”

Team: “Deg is much higher, deg is much higher and we lost time behind Vettel.”

Hamilton: “I’m out of the race now. If deg is that massive, why didn’t you give me hard tyres? Can you guys explain a bit please? Because I’m basically out of the race with a pitstop behind.”

Team: “So Vettel is a guaranteed two stop. So we’re gonna see how this comes to us.”

Ricciardo is let through by Hulkenberg 6 / 10 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Team to Ricciardo: "We’ll let you have a go now.”

Ricciardo: “Thank you! I will get them.”

Gasly makes ‘last lap’ contact with Perez 7 / 10 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Team: “Chequered flag is out for some reason. Chequered flag is out. Keep the position. Chequered flag is out.”

Gasly: “He came back on me.”

Team: “Keep pushing, keep pushing, leep pushing.”

Bottas celebrates first win since Baku 8 / 10 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “Yes Valtteri! You are the man! Well done!”

Bottas: “Woohooo! Yes! Miss that feeling guys! Thank you. James, it’s Valtteri. Well done! Thank you.”

Vowles: “Amazing start, Valtteri! Really well done to you! Really well done! Great win!"

Bottas: "Cheers!”

Wolff comes on the radio after the race 9 / 10 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Wolff to Hamilton: “Difficult day today but we’ve just won the constructors championship for the sixth time in a row.”

Hamilton: “Congratulations guys.”