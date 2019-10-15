Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Top List

Japanese GP: Best of team radio

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Best of team radio
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 6:32 AM

Selected radio messages from the Japanese Grand Prix, including the full exchange between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in the opening laps.

Slider
List

Vettel scores first pole since Canada

Vettel scores first pole since Canada
1/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Team: “Pole position! Pole position!”
Vettel: “Yes guys! Yes guys! Grazie ragazie”.
Team: “Super Seb! Super, super, super!”

Leclerc and Verstappen clash at turn 2

Leclerc and Verstappen clash at turn 2
2/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc: “Oh, got damage.”
Ferrari: “Copy, we are checking it.”
Red Bull to Verstappen: “Race control have said there’s no investigation ongoing for that incident.”
Verstappen: “What? What the …. ? What the.....? Where should I go? He just ***** understeered into my car.”

Hulkenberg makes a rocketing start

Hulkenberg makes a rocketing start
3/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hulkenberg: “But did you see the start man? The first lap? That was awesome.”
Team: “That was awesome mate!”

Leclerc and Ferrari show hesitation to make a pitstop after early damage

Leclerc and Ferrari show hesitation to make a pitstop after early damage
4/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team: “Box now, box, box now, box.”
Leclerc: “Why don’t we continue a little bit more?”
Team: “We need to box this lap, box.”
Leclerc: “Copy box but just to let you know the car doesn’t feel that bad. I know it probably looks but the car is quite ok. Do you confirm me that we need to box?”
Team: “Stay out, stay out, stay out.”
later
Team: “And box now, box. We need to box this lap. Box this lap.”
Leclerc: “I….yeah….it was quite ok.”

Hamilton questions strategy call after losing time compared to Bottas, Vettel

Hamilton questions strategy call after losing time compared to Bottas, Vettel
5/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team: “Valtteri’s nearly got a full pit stop.”
Hamilton: “How have I lost that much time?”
Team: “Deg is much higher, deg is much higher and we lost time behind Vettel.”
Hamilton: “I’m out of the race now. If deg is that massive, why didn’t you give me hard tyres? Can you guys explain a bit please? Because I’m basically out of the race with a pitstop behind.”
Team: “So Vettel is a guaranteed two stop. So we’re gonna see how this comes to us.”

Ricciardo is let through by Hulkenberg

Ricciardo is let through by Hulkenberg
6/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team to Ricciardo: "We’ll let you have a go now.”
Ricciardo: “Thank you! I will get them.”

Gasly makes ‘last lap’ contact with Perez

Gasly makes ‘last lap’ contact with Perez
7/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team: “Chequered flag is out for some reason. Chequered flag is out. Keep the position. Chequered flag is out.”
Gasly: “He came back on me.”
Team: “Keep pushing, keep pushing, leep pushing.”

Bottas celebrates first win since Baku

Bottas celebrates first win since Baku
8/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “Yes Valtteri! You are the man! Well done!”
Bottas: “Woohooo! Yes! Miss that feeling guys! Thank you. James, it’s Valtteri. Well done! Thank you.”
Vowles: “Amazing start, Valtteri! Really well done to you! Really well done! Great win!"
Bottas: "Cheers!”

Wolff comes on the radio after the race

Wolff comes on the radio after the race
9/10

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wolff to Hamilton: “Difficult day today but we’ve just won the constructors championship for the sixth time in a row.”
Hamilton: “Congratulations guys.”

Albon and Red Bull finish on the cusp of the podium

Albon and Red Bull finish on the cusp of the podium
10/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team: “Well done mate. Top stuff! P4.”
Albon: “Thank you guys. Thank you everyone. Sorry about the start.”
Horner: Well done, Alex! One place to go to be on the podium. and great move on the mclaren. Well done.”

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules

F1 gears up for decisive Paris meeting on 2021 rules
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Rachit Thukral

