Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures
4h ago

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, the 17th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

Slider
List

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'27.760

1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'27.760
1/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'28.059

2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'28.059
2/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'29.057

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'29.057
3/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'29.521

4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'29.521
4/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'29.761

5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'29.761
5/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

6: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.023

6: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.023
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

7: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.093

7: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.093
7/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

8: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.192

8: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.192
8/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

9: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.229

9: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.229
9/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

10: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'29.864

10: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'29.864
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'30.126 (inc 3-place grid penalty)

11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'30.126 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
11/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.226

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.226
12/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

13: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.490

13: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.490
13/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'30.714

14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'30.714
14/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

15: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time

15: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
15/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.361

16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.361
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'30.372

17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'30.372
17/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

18: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.573

18: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.573
18/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'31.041

19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'31.041
19/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'31.213

20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'31.213
20/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"

Previous article

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"

Next article

Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

8h ago
Mercedes will have Article
Formula 1

Mercedes will have "different" team order plan for Suzuka race

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley
Formula 1

Tost: No reason to replace Hartley "if he continues like this"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.