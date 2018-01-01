Japanese GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, the 17th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'27.760
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
2: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'28.059
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'29.057
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
4: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'29.521
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
5: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'29.761
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
6: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.023
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
7: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'30.093
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
8: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'32.192
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
9: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'37.229
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
10: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'29.864
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
11: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'30.126 (inc 3-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'30.226
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
13: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.490
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
14: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'30.714
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
15: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, no time
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
16: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, 1'30.361
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
17: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'30.372
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
18: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'30.573
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
19: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'31.041
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'31.213
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Japanese GP
|Drivers
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen
|Teams
Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes
|Article type
|Qualifying report