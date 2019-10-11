Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Analysis

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield
Oct 11, 2019, 9:43 PM

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Suzuka pitlane at the Japanese Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Click on the arrows to cycle through the images below...

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 front wing detail

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 front wing detail
1/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes is evaluating several new parts at the Japanese GP, the first of which is a revised front wing endplate design. A small canard, that stays within the tolerances set out for the endplates, can now be found near the leading edge.

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 technical detail

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 technical detail
2/17

Photo by: LAT Images

Mercedes has also revised the deflector assembly which is mounted alongside the sidepods. The rearmost element (purple arrow) no longer arches over to form part of the slat that surrounds the sidepod, whilst the modified Venetian blind-style deflector array now features five elements (red arrow).

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 technical detail

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 technical detail
3/17

Photo by: LAT Images

A comparison shot of the old sidepod deflector solution (left) and new solution (right) tested by Mercedes this weekend.

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 sidepods detail

Mercedes F1 AMG W10 sidepods detail
4/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

An overview of the entire area, including a better view of how the slat has been detached from the main deflector panel.

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
5/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has a new, smaller, upper outlet panel for its ‘S’-duct solution in Japan. The team is only evaluating it on Verstappen’s car in the first instance.

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
6/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, Albon’s car has been fitted with the regular, wider, ‘S’-duct outlet panel, allowing the team to evaluate both options.

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
7/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The narrower ‘S’-duct outlet panel on Verstappen’s car from behind.

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
8/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The wider ‘S’-duct outlet panel on Albon’s car from behind.

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
9/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault has a new front wing design at its disposal for the Japanese GP. It features a new curved section where the mainplane meets the neutral section, while the flaps above have also been reprofiled. These changes are aimed at altering the shape, strength and position of the Y250 vortex that’s created here.

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
10/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As a comparison here’s the design used by Renault up until now, which features a very different treatment when it comes to the shape of the mainplane where it connects to the neutral section and the corresponding tips of the flaps above.

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
11/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another view of the new specification front wing with the curvature in the mainplane.

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear wing detail
12/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has mounted different specification rear wings on its cars to make competitive comparisons with. The one on Verstappen's car shown here has a long slot just behind the leading edge of the endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear wing detail
13/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing mounted on Albon’s car does not feature the slot and also has a different mainplane and DRS pod design.

Front wing of Red Bull Racing RB15

Front wing of Red Bull Racing RB15
14/17

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close up of Red Bull’s front wing, note the small slot in the tip of the first upper flap.

McLaren MCL34 rear detail

McLaren MCL34 rear detail
15/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A nice overview of McLaren’s rear suspension and the new brake duct design introduced in Singapore.

Front suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
16/17

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

An overview of Alfa Romeo’s C38 as it is prepared for action.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19, front wing

Renault F1 Team R.S.19, front wing
17/17

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For direct comparison we have both the old (top) and new (bottom) specification front wings available to Renault in Japan.

In this short animation (below) we use Giorgio Piola’s illustrations to uncover the internal workings of the RB15’s front suspension...

